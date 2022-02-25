PUBLISHER’S LETTER

Lent, a Special Time

Dear Reader,

Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent, which many Christians observe in preparation for Easter. The Tuesday before, known variously as Fat Tuesday, Shrove Tuesday, or Mardi Gras, is a final bash before settling down for a time of contemplation.

We can trace the name for this season back through the centuries, from “lencten” in Old English, “lente” in Dutch, and Lenz in Old High German. All of these words refer to an ageless season of Christian prayer, meditation, fasting, and good works, in preparation for the celebration of Easter and the Resurrection.

How a Christian observes Lent is a personal choice. Some may completely ignore it, others may fully embrace it, and many will choose something in between. Wherever you land on this continuum, there’s something worthwhile in taking time to step back and consider one’s choices and alignment with a higher purpose. This can lead to a new path forward that brings inner peace.

Patrick J. Wood

Publisher

Author of “Dear Reader” and “Tapestry of Love and Loss”