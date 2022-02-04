Seniors Stock up their Pantries for Free

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

On February 22 from 1:00-3:30 PM, our first drive-thru Stockbox distribution event will take place at the Antigo Public Library. “We are so excited to have wonderful partners at the table who are passionate about this program and willing to help spread the word to those that could benefit in our community.” said Judy Nagel, Langlade County Clerk. “It is such an important program that will help eligible seniors stock their pantries with healthy, nutritious food.”

Eating healthy is important throughout your life. Stockboxes give older adults a solid start by providing staples for their pantry. The Stockbox program is offered to eligible seniors through the USDA Commodity Supplemental Food Program. The boxes contain a variety of non-perishable foods and will contain a type of canned fruit and vegetable, juice, cereal, canned or dry milk, peanut butter, canned soup, canned meat, rice, pasta or instant potatoes. The only perishable item included with the Stockbox is cheese.

Pre-registration is required by February 16, 2022 in order to have a box to pick up on February 22nd. Please call one of the following agencies to pre-register or with additional questions:

Aging & Disability Resource Center of Central Wisconsin: 888-486-9545

Antigo Public Library: 715-623-3724

Langlade County Clerk Office: 715-627-6200

An online registration form is also available: https://forms.gle/yLR1GamMYL4V49q38

A driver’s license or other WI ID is required upon pickup.

Eligibility for Stockboxes:

Age 60 or older

Live in Wisconsin

Your Monthly Income is at or below (before tax deductions):

– $1,396 or less for a 1 person household

– $1,888 or less for a 2 person household

(Add $492 for each additional person)

Partnering organizations include: ADRC of Central Wisconsin, North Lake Community Clinic, Langlade Extension Food Wise, Senior Center of Langlade County, Inclusa, Antigo Public Library, Antigo-Food Pantry, Langlade County and Antigo Housing Authority.