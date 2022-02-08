Turn Your Property Into A Deer Destination

Attend DNR Virtual Open House Feb. 16 To Learn About The Deer Management Assistance Program, Apply By March 1

FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is hosting a virtual open house for the public to learn about our Deer Management Assistance Program.

Join DNR staff and current Deer Management Assistance Program (DMAP) members via Zoom at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 16. Be sure to pre-register to reserve your spot.

DMAP is a cooperative effort between the DNR, landowners and hunters to provide habitat and deer herd management assistance to those interested in managing their property for wildlife. Simply put, DMAP is a partnership for healthy deer, healthy wildlife and healthy habitat.

The DNR’s wildlife and forestry staff assist landowners with management practices that consider the ecological and social impacts that white-tailed deer have on the landscape. In return, DMAP cooperators can choose to share habitat information, collect biological data and participate in DMAP workshops.

This one-on-one relationship encourages communication and cooperation and makes DMAP a flexible and effective deer management program for private and public lands alike.

Since 2014, DMAP has helped Wisconsin landowners manage habitat for deer and other wildlife.

If you enroll 160 acres or more in DMAP by March 1, 2022, you will be eligible for a site visit by a DNR wildlife biologist and forester, as well as a customized management plan tailored to your property goals.

Landowners with properties of any size may enroll in DMAP at any time. And those with less than 160 acres may combine acreage with neighboring landowners to reach the 160-acre requirement and enroll as a DMAP cooperative.

More information regarding DMAP and how to apply is available here.

To receive DMAP email updates and other information, sign up here. Follow the prompts and select the “Deer Management Assistance Program” option, found under Wildlife Management.

EVENT DETAILS

WHAT: Deer Management Assistance Program Virtual Open House

WHEN: 6-8 p.m. Feb. 16, 2022

WHERE: Join live via Zoom. Pre-register here