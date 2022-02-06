Two Antigo Natives Join the Merrill Police Department

FROM THE MERRILL POLICE DEPARTMENT

On Monday January 31, 2022 we brought two new officers on board to begin their careers in this wonderful city we call home. Pictured are Officers David Clark (left) and John Sass (right). Both are Antigo High School graduates and graduates of Northcentral Technical College.

We became acquainted with them when our fall 2021 hiring efforts brought us into contact with the NTC Recruit Academy, which was well underway. While they both had a lot on their plate while attending the NTC Recruit Academy, they applied, attended and performed through every step of our hiring process.

Officers Clark and Sass both graduated the NTC Recruit Academy in December of 2021 and are ready to begin their careers in Merrill.

Both officers will be assigned to various Field Training Officers for the next several weeks learning our city and our internal operations. Welcome David and John!