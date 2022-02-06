Unified School District of Antigo Committee of the Whole Meeting Agenda for 2/8/22
UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT OF ANTIGO
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 8, 2022, 6:00 PM
ANTIGO MIDDLE SCHOOL IMC
815 SEVENTH AVENUE, ANTIGO, WI 54409
This meeting can be accessed remotely via live stream at: https://youtu.be/7UdobidFFmI
1. Meeting Opening
A. Call Meeting to Order
B. Pledge of Allegiance
C. Roll Call
D. Public Comment
2. COVID Update
3. New Business
A. Board Member Meeting/Legislative Report
B. WASB Delegate Assembly Recap
C. Budget Development Process
D. Daycare Partner Proposal
E. Curricular Rate/Internal Sub Increase Proposal
F. 2022-2023 District Calendar Draft Presentation
G. Student Fee Review
H. Uniform Replacement Schedule
I. 2022-2024 Antigo Dugout Club Agreement
J. Curricular Review Cycle
4. Possible Action Items
A. CONSIDERATION OF A RESOLUTION TO AUTHORIZE A WAIVER REQUEST OF REQUIREMENT IN WIS. STAT. PI 27.03, COMMENCEMENT OF SCHOOL TERM
B. Consideration to Approve December 2022, Overnight Basketball Tournament
C. Consideration to Approve Coronavirus Grant Stipend for Administration
D. Report of District New Hires
5. Confirm Next Meeting
A. Tuesday, March 8, 2022, 6:00 p.m.
6. Adjourn