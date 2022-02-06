Wabeno Area Players Open Fine Arts Series with The Madhatters from UW-Madison

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

Did someone say live performances are returning to the Northwoods? Indeed! On Saturday, February 26 at 7:00PM, audiences will experience sheer delight as the Wabeno Area Players kick off their 2022 Fine Arts Season with The Madhatters, from UW–Madison. The high-spirited, a cappella group returns to the Nancy Volk Auditorium stage in Wabeno High School. In February 2020, the Madhatters left the audience begging for more, so WAP enthusiastically pursued their return.

The Madhatters, dressed in their sporty, red suit coats, are not just an a cappella group, but a troupe of electrically charged entertainers who have played to sellout audience throughout Wisconsin and the Midwest. As an a cappella group, like the world-famous Pentatonix, the Madhatters sing without instrumental accompaniment. The 18 young men use only their voices to layer their harmonies into the fullest musical sounds you will ever hear! One of their members is a beatboxer who shapes the dynamics, tempo, and rhythms of the songs with only his mouth.

The Madhatters guarantee a show that will make the audience joyfully lose themselves in the performance. They fill the evening with humor, dance and just great fun that make the audience clap their hands, stomp their feet, and smile from ear-to-ear.

These young men are extensively rehearsing to perfect their harmonies and bring something unique to each song. On February 26, the Madhatters will belt out songs of decades past to Top 40 present. Songs, like Miley Cyrus’ “Party in the U.S.A.”, and Katy Perry’s “Teenage Dream”, and classics like “New York, New York”, will be filled with new melodic blends and the energetic personalities of the Madhatters!

Tickets are on sale now for $15.00/adults and $10.00/students at www.ShowTix4U.com. Tickets will also be sold at the door one hour prior to show time. For more information call 715-473-5466 or 715-889-0306 or email us at wabenoareaplayers@gmail.com.