Antigo Times

Top Menu

Main Menu

DOTDOTLocal InterestNews
Wisconsin DMV Issues Smishing Alert

Wisconsin DMV Issues Smishing Alert

By Antigo Times
February 7, 2022
570
0

Offers tips for Safer Internet Day, February 8

FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has received numerous reports of fraudulent text messages sent to Wisconsin individuals purporting to be from DMV in order to scam them to reveal personal information, such as identifying information or credit card numbers. In the world of cybersecurity, this is referred to as “smishing” (SMS phishing).

Clicking the link in these fraudulent text messages will direct the individual to a spoofed DMV website where they will be prompted to enter their identifying information or documents.

“Working with the Wisconsin DMV has never been easier, but customers always need to be vigilant online,” DMV Administrator Kristina Boardman said. “Don’t reply or call the number from unknown texts. And don’t be fooled by panicky wording in the message. To be sure, you can always start at wisconsindmv.gov, give us a call or drop us an email to confirm.”

Now that nearly all DMV transactions can be done completely online, start at wisconsindmv.GOV to ensure it’s the official state government site. For-profit companies with .com or .org may acquire personal information and add additional charges for services that are free at wisconsindmv.GOV.

Wisconsin DMV customers can also directly access information and manage their search with these custom URLs:

 

 

Previous Article

Antigo Middle School 2nd Quarter Honor Roll

Next Article

City of Antigo Common Council Meeting Agenda ...

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.