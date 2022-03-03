Antigo High School Athlete of the Week

Submitted by: Coach Kubeny

Athletes Name: Alec Knapkavage

Sport: Boy’s Varsity Bowling

Description: Alec is a second year starter for the Boys Varsity Bowling Team and has been instrumental in helping his squad secure a perfect 10 – 0 season, D-9 Conference Championship, and second consecutive trip to the Wisconsin High School Club State Bowling Tournament held March 4-6. The group, consisting of only Freshmen and Sophomores, is the #1 Division-2 ranked qualifier in the state, and Alec has been named team Co-Captain for a reason. He not only is the leadoff bowler during competition, but he also leads by example on and off the lanes and truly acts in the best interest of his team. Alec noted his favorite moment this year was when the team was behind 4-3 and then rolled two of their highest games to come back and beat their rival Merrill 5-4 at a crucial point in the season. In addition, Alec is a positive role model, is respectful to his coaches, teammates, and opponents, is a three sport athlete, and has maintained high honors. I am very proud of this young man and honored to nominate him for this award.