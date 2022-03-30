Antigo Police Department Warrant of the Week

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

The Antigo Police Department holds multiple warrants for Dylan Leonard Bruch 8-30-1994.The warrants are for felony possession of methamphetamine, felony bail jumping, felony flee/elude an officer and misdemeanor warrant for operating without a valid driver’s license. Dylan also has a felony probation violation warrant out of the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. Those with information on his whereabouts are urged to call the Antigo Police Department at (715) 627-6411 or Langlade County Crimestoppers at 715-627-NAIL (6245). Also, you can submit a tip with the P3 app! To get this app, simply go to your phones app store, search P3 and download P3 tips. Callers and those that submit tips may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward! You can also view a list of all warrants at our website, www.antigo-city.org. With your cooperation we can continue to protect and serve the City of Antigo.

Crossing at place other than crosswalk. Every pedestrian, bicyclist, or rider of an electric scooter or an electric personal assistive mobility device crossing a roadway at any point other than within a marked or unmarked crosswalk shall yield the right-of-way to all vehicles upon the roadway.