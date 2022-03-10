Antigo Police & Langlade County Sheriff Reports for 3/14/22

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Wednesday, March 2nd

Officers took a subject into custody at the Probation & Parole office.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Hwy. 64 and Neva Road. There were no injuries.

Friday, March 4th

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident on Hwy. 64. There were no injuries.

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident on Hwy. 64. The striking vehicle had left the scene, but later returned. They told officers that they had left to get a current insurance card.

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an address on Neva Road. A female subject had refused to leave after a manager had asked her to as she was being unruly in the lobby. The female subject walked out when officers arrived and they were unable to locate her.

Officers assisted a female subject at an area business on Superior Street. The female had gotten her vehicle stuck in the car wash. Officers were able to get the vehicle out.

Sunday, March 6th

Officers responded to a report of a retail theft in progress at an area business on 5th Avenue. The business caught a subject trying to steal some liquor.

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at address on Memory Lane.

Monday, March 7th

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident at Neva Road and Century Avenue. A truck was on its side. The caller told officers that the occupants of the vehicles were out and were ok. The vehicles were towed.

Officers stopped a vehicle at 3rd Avenue and Lincoln Street. Officers received consent to search. A subject was arrested on an outstanding Langlade County warrant and was cited for operating after revocation and failure to install an ignition lock device.

Tuesday, March 8th

Officers received a call from a female reporting a theft. She told officers that some money had been taken out of her bank account by a subject.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Friday, March 4th

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident at Hwy. 64 and Roehrig Road. There were no injuries and no lane blockage. One vehicle was towed.

Sunday, March 6th

Officers responded to a report of a male subject possibly exposing children to harmful material at an address on Cty. Rd. S.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Hwy. 64 and Roehrig Road. A vehicle was flipped over. The female occupant was not injured but extraction was needed. The Antigo Fire Department and EMS were on the scene. The vehicle was towed.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Hwy. 64 and Combs Road. A vehicle with a trailer had turned onto Combs Road and went into the ditch. The vehicle was towed out.

Officers received a report of a vehicle in the ditch at Hwy. 52 and Cty. Rd. BB. The vehicle was towed out.

Monday, March 7th

Officers responded to a fire call at a residence on Cty. Rd. C. The road was temporarily closed at Cty. Rd. C and Rosedale Road. Part of Cty. Rd. B was also temporarily closed. The female occupant of the residence had been using a Mr. Buddy LP heater to heat the residence. She had unplugged an electrical heater when she left for work. There was no insurance on the structure.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Crestwood Road and Cty. Rd. W. The caller told officers that a Chevy S10 truck was in the west ditch. The caller did not see anyone around. Officers attempted to contact the registered owner. The vehicle was towed.

Officers executed a warrant attempt at an address on Wausau Road. A subject was taken into custody.

Tuesday, March 8th

Officers received a call from a male reporting that he had flipped his 2020 Chevy Silverado at Hunting River Road and Balsam Lane and left it there. The vehicle was towed. The male subject was cited for failure to maintain control and speed too fast for conditions.