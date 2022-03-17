Antigo Police & Langlade County Sheriff Reports for 3/21/22

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Tuesday, March 8th

Officers received a call from a female reporting a theft. She told officers that $2,500.00 had been taken out of her bank account by a subject.

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident on Hwy. 64. One vehicle rear-ended another vehicle.

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident in the parking lot of an area business on Hwy. 64. The two vehicles backed into each other. There was damage to both vehicles.

Thursday, March 10th

Officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at Clermont Street and Mendlik Avenue. The caller told officers that a gray car had been parked on the side of the road with door wide open and the car running for over an hour. Officers arrested a male subject for possession of a controlled substance.

Officers assisted the fire department with a possible gas leak at an address on Superior Street.

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Langlade Hospital. A male patient was being unruly in the emergency room.

Friday, March 11th

Officers responded to a traffic complaint at an address on S. Superior Street. The caller told officers that a jeep that was parked in the front almost hit a person in the parking lot. The vehicle left going north on S. Superior Street and then went east on 10th Avenue. Officers found the vehicle at an area business at 10th Avenue and Superior Street. A field sobriety test was conducted. The driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated.

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Langlade Hospital. The caller told officers that a subject in the lobby of the emergency room was being belligerent. Officers got the subject calmed down.

Saturday, March 12th

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident at Neva Road and Century Avenue.

Sunday, March 13th

Officers stopped a vehicle at an address on Superior Street. A field sobriety test was conducted. A subject was taken into custody.

Officers received a call from a female at an address on Farwell Avenue reporting that she thought a subject had stolen approximately $300 worth of jewelry from her.

Officers responded to a report of assault and battery. A subject was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Monday, March 14th

Officers responded to a report of an accident at an address on 10th Avenue.

Officers arrested a subject for disorderly conduct at an address on Charlotte Court.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Neva Road and North Avenue.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Hwy. 64 and Charlotte Street. The driver of the vehicle had gotten confused on how to get out of the driveway and drove into the ditch. The vehicle was towed out.

Officers responded to a call from a female reporting that her vehicle had been struck by another vehicle in the parking lot of an area business on Hwy. 64.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Wednesday, March 9th

Officers assisted with a fire call at Hwy. 64 & Fifth Avenue Road for a truck on fire. It was fully engulfed.

Officers received a report of disorderly conduct from an address on Mill Road. The caller told officers that they had been attacked by an employee the day before. The employee was fired and was now at their residence.

Friday, March 11th

Officers assisted with a rescue call at an address on Two Island Lake Road. A male subject had gone onto the lake to get his dog and fell in a slush pocket. A neighbor was able to pull him out.

Officers received a call from a subject at an address on Hwy. 52 reporting that sometime between then and last fall, someone had stolen their 18 ft. Old Town red Appalachian canoe.

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an area business on Hwy. 55. The caller told officers that a male subject had threatened to shoot up the business, stating he had a gun in a vehicle. He had started punching other customers and was in the parking lot threatening others. He then left in a red F150 going north on Hwy. 55. The male subject was described as 6 foot tall, in his 60s to 70s and wearing glasses. The caller stated that the subject had been drinking. Officers were going to be looking at video footage.

Saturday, March 12th

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident at Hwy. 45 and Birch Road. The northbound lane of traffic was blocked. There were no major injuries, but one subject was complaining of back pain.

Officers stopped a vehicle at Hwy. 55 and Pickerel Lake Road. A field sobriety test was conducted. The driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated and was also cited for speeding.

Monday, March 14th

Officers responded to a report of an accident on Cty. Rd. A. A Nissan SUV was on its side. The vehicle was towed.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Hwy. 64 and Polar-Evergreen Road. A vehicle was in the ditch. A subject in the vehicle declined EMS, but they said that their shoulder was sore. The vehicle was towed out.

Officers responded to a report of an accident on Hwy. 45.

Officers responded to a call from a female reporting that a vehicle struck her vehicle in the parking lot of an area business on Hwy. 64 and then left. Officers spoke with the male driver of the other vehicle. He told officers that he knew he had struck the other vehicle and he was going to report it when he got home.

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch at Mapleview Road and Hillside Road. There were no injuries. The vehicle was towed out.

Officers responded to report of a vehicle in the ditch at Cty. Rd. C and Cty. Rd. H. There was no damage and no injuries. The vehicle was towed out.

Officers responded to a rollover accident on Cty. Rd. C. The Town of Peck Fire Department was on the scene. The vehicle was towed.

Tuesday, March 15th

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Hwy. 52 and Cty. Rd. I. A vehicle had stuck a pole. There were no injuries. WPS was notified that the structural integrity of the pole had been compromised. The pole would have fallen if the vehicle was moved. WPS arrived on the scene and the vehicle was eventually towed.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Cty. Rd. I and Railroad Road.