Antigo Police & Langlade County Sheriff Reports for 3/28/22

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Tuesday, March 15th

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle theft at an address on Amron Avenue. The male caller told officers that his vehicle had been taken from the parking lot of the business after 9:00 AM. The caller told officers that a couple of shop guys saw a subject driving out of the parking lot with his vehicle at approximately 11:59am. The keys had been left in the vehicle. The vehicle was entered as stolen.

Wednesday, March 16th

Officers received a report of a theft at an address on 5th Avenue.

Officers responded to a report of an intoxicated male subject at an address on Edison Street. The caller told officers that the subject had ran over several items in the yard, ruining them and then headed to a house on 2nd Avenue. The caller told officers that the male subject had not hit any people. When officers caught up to the subject, he bailed out of the truck and ran into a house. Officers took him into custody and took him to Langlade Hospital for a blood draw.

Officers responded to a report of a hit and run accident at an area business on Neva Road. The caller told officers that 15 minutes prior to the call, a semi struck another semi. One of the semis then left going south on Hwy. 45. That vehicle would have had damage to the passenger’s site. The truck was described as white with a white trailer and green lettering.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at an area business on Hwy. 64. The caller told officers that a silver Ford pickup that was pulling a camper attempted to pull under the car port and struck the awning with the top of the camper. While on the phone, the vehicle backed up and attempted to go under again, striking the awning again. Officers took a subject into custody.

Thursday, March 17th

Officers stopped a vehicle at Neva Road and Center Street. A field sobriety test was conducted. The driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated.

Friday, March 18th

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an address on 2nd Avenue.

Officers responded to a report of a fight at an address on Dorr Street. The caller told officers that one subject had a knife. By the time officers arrived, some subjects had left. EMS was declined multiple times. A subject was taken into custody.

Sunday, March 20th

Officers stopped a vehicle on Superior Street. A field sobriety test was conducted. The driver was taken into custody.

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an address on 5th Avenue.

Monday, March 21st

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an address on Clermont Street.

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an address on Nantasket Street.

Wednesday, March 23rd

Officers responded to a fire call at an address on Clermont Street. A tree was hitting a power line. The Town of Antigo Fire Department was on the scene.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Wednesday, March 16th

Officers received a report of a theft at an address on McCloud Road. The female caller told officers that a female caregiver had been taking jewelry from her while she had been staying at her parents. She told officers that she noticed two days earlier that the jewelry was missing. The caller stated that the female subject had gained their trust and then started stealing the jewelry. She said that the subject had only taken silver jewelry, not any gold. The female subject still worked for the caller. The female later called officers back reporting that she was also missing her social security card and some tax information. Officers were investigating.

Saturday, March 19th

Officers received a report of a vehicle in the ditch at Hwy. 64 and Fire Lane Road. The vehicle was towed.

Officers assisted with an EMS call at an address on Hwy. 47. A male subject in his 50s had fallen off the curb and hit the back of his head. The caller told officers that the male subject was in and out of consciousness, but was breathing. Others were attempting to control the bleeding.

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch at N. Langlade Road and North Avenue. There were no injuries. The vehicle was towed.

Sunday, March 20th

Officers responded to a report of an accident on Cty. Rd. A. The caller told officers that it looked like a maroon Chevy Silverado had struck an old school house. The driver’s door was open and no one was around. The Highway Department was notified that the arrow sign, notifying people of a sharp curve had been knocked down. The vehicle was towed.

Officers stopped a vehicle on S. Superior Street. A field sobriety test was conducted. A subject was taken into custody and taken to Langlade Hospital for a blood draw. The vehicle was towed and held.

Monday, March 21st

Officers responded to a report of a pole down at an address on Cty. Rd. E. The caller told officers that the pole was knocked down onto a building and was on fire a little. Multiple lines were low and appeared to be live. Some lines were on the structure, but the structure was not on fire. Rural Fire Control was on the scene and the fire was extinguished. WPS was on the scene.

Wednesday, March 23rd

Officers responded to a report of a road blockage at Cty. Rd. B and Bogus Road. A tree branch had broken and was completely blocking the road. A second tree was also blocking the road on Bogus Road. A WPS truck was stuck in between the two downed trees. The township supervisor was contacted and was able to get the trees cleared.

Officers assisted with a fire call at an address on Hwy. 64. The caller told officers that a tree was on a wire and they could see flames. Rural Fire Control was on the scene.

Officers responded to a report of a road blockage at Forrest Road and Cty. Rd. AA. A tree was across the road. The road was cleared.

Officers responded to a report of a road blockage at Cty. Rd. B and Koepenick Road. The caller also stated that several treetops were down between Cty. Rd. B and and Hwy. 45 on Koepenick Road. The trees were removed.

Officers responded to a report of a road blockage at Cty. Rd. AA and Trout Road for a tree down.