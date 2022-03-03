Area Stockbox Program was a Success

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

The Antigo Public Library in cooperation with ADRC of Central WI, Inclusa, Langlade County, Antigo Housing Authority, UW-Madison Food Wise, Langlade County Senior Center & Antigo Food Pantry, distributed 128 Stockboxes at the inaugural distribution date February 24th.

Stockboxes are for individuals 60+ who have a household income of $1,473 or less for one person household or $1,984 for a two person household. If you or someone you know could benefit from this program please call one the numbers below or stop by the library.

To sign up for the next pickup day of Tuesday March 29, from 1:00- 3:30pm please contact:

Antigo Public Library – 715-263-3724

Langlade County Clerk – 715-627-6200

ADRC of Central WI – 888-486-9545

“We were astounded to reach 25% of our target population of 500 at our first pick up event,” said library director Dominic Frandrup. “Food insecurity is major issue with area seniors and this is another way the library supports our community. We could not have made this program the success that it was without all of the volunteers and partner organizations. Their help and support was invaluable and we are excited to be able to offer this event again on March 29th.”

For more information, stop by the library or call 715-623-3724.