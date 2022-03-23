Chet & Emil’s Thursday League Honors the Season’s Best

EARLY BIRD WINNERS - The Rightway Propane team took first place in the Chet & Emil's Thursday Night Early Bird Bowling League. From left: Megan Resch, Darcy Hille, Susan Zeinert & Kaitie Hanke

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

With spring approaching, the area winter bowling seasons are coming to an end. Chet & Emil’s Thursday Night Early Bird’s League finished their season on March 10th.

An awards banquet was held on March 17th at Heart Breakers in Antigo to award cash and prizes. M&J Harvesting hosted the evening.

The top four teams in the standings included: Rightway Propane who took this year’s season title, with Schairer Farms second, M&J Harvesting in third and Stadler Farms in fourth.

Highlights of the year include high averages, with Kim Zeller coming in first with an average of 176.15, Susan Zeinert in second with a high average of 165.26 and Darcy Hille in third with 161.79.

The honor for the most improved average of the year went to Katie Hanke, who improved her average seven pins over last season.

Also presented were awards for perfect attendance, which went to Amanda Roth, Sammi Stadler, Jennifer Rainville and Melissa Trzebiatowski.