City of Antigo Finance, Personnel & Legislative Committee Meeting Agenda for 3/16/22

MULTI-PURPOSE ROOM

CITY HALL, 700 EDISON STREET

Wednesday, March 16, 2022

6:00 PM

Call to Order

Discussion and Action May Occur on Any of the Following Agenda Items:

1. Approval of the Minutes from the February 16, 2022 Meeting

2. Waiver of Event Permit Fee for Wild Ones Northwoods Gateway Chapter

3. Carry Over Request of up to 24 Hours of Unutilized Vacation Balance for 90 Days Beyond Hiring Anniversary Date of Police Captain Dan Duley

4. Recommended Hiring Agreement Policy for Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) Required Positions in Public Works and Parks, Recreation and Cemetery Departments

5. Non Public Safety Employee Manual Revision Regarding Compensation Plan for Newly Hired Full-Time Non-Exempt Employees

6. Consideration to Extend the Employee 15 Mile Residential Emergency Response Criteria to a 30 Mile Radius Criteria Centered on City Hall’s Location @ 700 Edison Street

7. Updates to the Building Inspector/Zoning Administrator Job Description in Conjunction with the Announced Retirement Date of June 11, 2022 for the Existing Department Head

8. Updates to the Assistant Building Inspector/Zoning Administrator Job Description in Conjunction with the Announced Department Head Retirement and the Recommend Promotion of the Assistant

9. Recommended Promotion by the Director of Administrative Services of the Assistant Building Inspector/Zoning Administrator to the Position of Building Inspector/Zoning Administrator Effective 6/5/22 based upon the Retirement Notification of the Current Department Head

10. Updates to the Fire Chief Job Description in Conjunction with the Announced Reorganization of the Police & Fire Creating Independent Departments

11. Creation of an Assistant Fire Chief Job Description in Conjunction with the Announced Reorganization of the Police & Fire Creating Independent Departments

Any Other Matters Authorized by Law to be Considered

Adjournment

