City of Antigo Parks, Cemetery & Recreation Commission Meeting Agenda for 3/14/22

MULTI-PURPOSE ROOM

CITY HALL, 700 EDISON STREET

Monday, March 14, 2022

5:30 PM

Call to Order

Discussion and Action May Occur on Any of the Following Agenda Items:

1. Approval of the Minutes from the February 14, 2022 Meeting

2. Approve Waiver of Shelter Fee for Raptor Education Group Inc. (REGI)

3. Approval to Waive Shelter Fee for Wild Ones Northwoods Gateway Chapter

4. Addition of a Designated Trash/Recycle Area for the City Campground

5. Approval to Submit a Knowles Stewardship Grant for Boat/Kayak Launch Development of Parcel No. 201-0317 and West of Parcel 201-0317

Any Other Matters Authorized by Law to be Considered

Adjournment

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate disabled individuals through appropriate aids and services. For additional information, contact Cheryl Barta, 700 Edison Street, Antigo, Wisconsin 54409. (715) 623-3633 extension 100. Members of and possibly a quorum of members of other governmental bodies may be in attendance to gather information. Any governmental body other than that specifically referred to above will take no action.