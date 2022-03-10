Community Calendar for 3/14/22 to 3/21/22

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry March 16th 11am-2pm (Wed.) & March 18th 1pm-3pm (Fri.), 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo (715) 623-1103. We ask that all individuals wishing to use the Food Pantry wait in cars, or outside and a volunteer will provide direction as to service. Our monthly donation focus for March will be healthy breakfast cereal (whole grain, low-sugar). For more information, go to: https://www.loc8nearme.com/wisconsin/antigo/antigo-area-community-food-pantry/2694960/

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry March 14th & March 21st 2:30-4:30pm (Mon.), March 16th 4-6pm (Wed.), 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. Individuals will receive a checklist of food items and can indicate their selections then submit the list. Food will be distributed based on availability and # of family members. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010.

2022 Antigo Area Regional Art Show “Statewide Teen Art Mentor Program” March 14th-24th Open during library hours, Antigo Public Library, 617 Clermont St., Antigo. The show is for ages 13-19. The art show judge will be Lisa Krueger of Oak View Studio. Six winning piece will go on to the Wisconsin Regional Arts Program State Exhibition in August.

Coffee and Conversation at the Senior Center of Langlade County March 14th – March 18th (Mon.-Fri.) 9-11am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Sheepshead at the Langlade County Senior Center March 14th & March 21st 10am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Mah Jong at the Langlade County Senior Center March 14th & March 21st 1-4pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Cribbage at the Langlade County Senior Center March 15th 1pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Trash to Treasure Class March 15th 2-4pm Shops on Grand, 203 E. Grand Ave., Wittenberg. For more information, go to www.shopsongrand.com or call 715-870-5662.

Knitting & Crocheting at the Langlade County Senior Center March 16th 10-11:30am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Bingo at the Langlade County Senior Center March 16th 1-2:30pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Pickleball at White Lake School March 16th 6-8pm White Lake School Recreation Center, 405 Bissel St., White Lake. During the school year White Lake School Hosts Pickleball in their small gym every Wednesday. Use the side door off Center Street to enter. For more information, please contact Dave Krochalk at 715-254-1675.

Games at the Langlade County Senior Center March 17th 10am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Trash to Treasure Class March 17th 6:15-7:15pm Shops on Grand, 203 E. Grand Ave., Wittenberg. For more information, go to www.shopsongrand.com or call 715-870-5662.

Antigo High School Spring Musical – Disney’s The Little Mermaid March 17th-19th 7:30pm Antigo High School, Volm Theater, 1900 10th Ave., Antigo. Tickets begin being sold on 3/1/22 in AHS Commons. Children aged 10 and under $5 tickets each. Adults ages over 10 tickets are $10 each. For more information call Eunice at 715-216-1171.

Stone Soup Band at the Senior Center March 18th 2-4pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Acrylic Painting Class March 19th 9am-3pm Northcentral Technical College, 312 Forrest Ave., Antigo. Join Lisa Krueger of Oak View Studio as she leads you step by step in a relaxed environment. You will be working in a 12″ by 16″ canvas using a sponge and feather along with brushes to paint this scene. No prior painting experience is necessary. Acrylic paint does not come out of clothes, so you may want to wear an apron. There will be a lunch break from noon to 1pm. The cost is $50 which includes all the painting supplies. For more information, call 715-623-7601.

Gerrits’ Lakeview 10th Annual Chili Cook-off March 19th 1-4pm Gerrits’ Lakeview Inn, 2330 Cty. Rd. G, Pelican Lake. $5 entry fee. Prize money will be based on the number of entries and judges by popular vote.

St. Patrick’s Dinner & Comedy Show March 19th 5-9pm Quinn’s Pub & Grill, N5298 Cty. Rd. A, Deerbrook. Quinn’s Pub and Grill will be having a St. Patrick’s weekend “Dinner and Comedy show” with Antigo native Kevin Cahak. (featuring Luke Borchardt) A special dinner menu will be available prior to the show. Doors open for dinner at 5pm, comedy show begins at 7pm. Reservations are appreciated. For more information, please call 715-432-2935.

Moonlight Ski Weekend (Elcho X-C Ski Club) March 19th 7pm Moccasin Lake Trail, Moccasin Lake Rd., Elcho. Participants will meet in the parking lot at 7pm. There is a full moon on March 18th. For more information, please call Chuck Wetzel at 715-275-3068.

*Meetings*

Parks, Cemetery & Recreation Commission Meeting March 14th 5:30pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

Finance, Personnel & Legislative Committee Meeting March 16th 6pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

Antigo Public Library Finance & Personnel Meeting March 21st 10am Antigo Public Library, 617 Clermont St., Antigo.

*Groups*

AA Support Group (Open) March 16th, March 20th (Weds. & Suns.) 7:00pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Narcotics Anonymous March 14th, March 15th, March 18th & March 19th (Mon., Tues., Fris., Sats.) 7:00pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Overeaters Anonymous March 14th & March 21st (Mondays) 7-8pm SS. Mary & Hyacinth Parish Center, Room #4, 819 Third Avenue, Antigo. Contact: Rose Marie, 715-623-2128.

Healthy Respect Support Group March 15th 10:30am-Noon AVAIL Shelter, Antigo. Please call or email if interested. Contact: Roberta Darling at 715-623-5177 or email: rbigger040759@msn.com.

Avail Outreach House March 16th 11am-2pm Avail Outreach House, 814 6th Ave., Antigo. Avail Outreach House is now open to the public every Wednesday from 11am-2pm. We have men’s, women’s, and kid’s clothing. We also have household items, bakery, and more. For more information, please call Jillian at 715-623-5177.

Kids Clubs at Antigo Community Church March 16th 6:30-7:30pm Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. One Way is for students in grades K-2 and CrossTrainers is for grades 3-6! All are welcome to join in the fun games, songs, Bible stories, and small group time. We can’t wait to learn more about Jesus with everyone this year each Wednesday in the Quest Center! For more information, call 715-627-2805 or go to https://www.loc8nearme.com/wisconsin/antigo/antigo-community-church/6508687/.

REALIFE Student Ministry March 16th 7:30-8:30pm Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. REALIFE is designed to be a safe place where Junior & Senior High students (grades 7-12) can invite friends to come and be a part of a night filled with encouragement, fun, and fellowship. At REALIFE we will introduce students to the gospel and teach life application. We will play games, do ice-breakers, worship, teach, and interact in small group conversation. For more information, call 715-627-2805 or go to or go to https://www.loc8nearme.com/wisconsin/antigo/antigo-community-church/6508687/.

Community Closet N9570 Hwy. B, Summit Lake (across from the Town Hall) Open Monday 10am-Noon, Wednesday 4-6pm & Saturday 9-10am. Free Clothing (all sizes), bedding, shoes, etc. Clothing donations are welcome. Everyone is welcome!

If you have an upcoming event or ongoing group activity that you would like to include, please email the information to antigotimes@mmclocal.com.