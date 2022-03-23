Community Calendar for 3/28/22 to 4/4/22

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry March 30th11am-2pm (Wed.) & April 1st 1pm-3pm (Fri.), 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo (715) 623-1103. We ask that all individuals wishing to use the Food Pantry wait in cars, or outside and a volunteer will provide direction as to service. Our monthly donation focus for April will be Baby needs and supplies. For more information, go to: https://www.loc8nearme.com/wisconsin/antigo/antigo-area-community-food-pantry/2694960/

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry March 28th & April 4th 2:30-4:30pm (Mon.), March 30th 4-6pm (Wed.), 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. Individuals will receive a checklist of food items and can indicate their selections then submit the list. Food will be distributed based on availability and # of family members. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010.

Unified School District of Antigo Art Show March 28th – April 8th 9am-6pm Mon.-Thur., Fri. 10am-5:30pm, Sat. 10am-2pm Antigo Public Library, 617 Clermont St., Antigo. Come and support the K-12 artists in our community. This is a free event.

Coffee and Conversation at the Senior Center of Langlade County March 28th – April 1st (Mon.-Fri.) 9-11am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Sheepshead at the Langlade County Senior Center March 28th & April 4th 10am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Mah Jong at the Langlade County Senior Center March 28th & April 4th 1-4pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Cribbage at the Langlade County Senior Center March 29th 1pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Knitting & Crocheting at the Langlade County Senior Center March 30th 10-11:30am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Bingo at the Langlade County Senior Center March 30th 1-2:30pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Pickleball at White Lake School March 30th 6-8pm White Lake School Recreation Center, 405 Bissel St., White Lake. During the school year White Lake School hosts Pickleball in their small gym every Wednesday. Use the side door off Center Street to enter. For more information, please contact Dave Krochalk at 715-254-1675.

Games at the Langlade County Senior Center March 31st 10am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Stone Soup Band at the Senior Center April 1st 2-4pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Antigo Gun Show April 1st-3rd Friday 3-8pm, Saturday 9am-5pm & Sunday 9am-3pm Multi-purpose Building, Langlade County Fairgrounds, 1633 Neva Rd., Antigo. This Antigo Gun Show is hosted by Bob and Rocco’s Gun Shows. All federal, state, and local firearm ordinances and laws must be obeyed. Admission is $7 for adults; children under 14 years of age are free. Bob and Rocco Gun Shows are hosted by a fundraising non-profit organization for the benefit of our youth and disabled American veterans. Check out ‘Camp Neal‘ to read about the upcoming recreational facility/campground which will be available to disabled vets and kids to enjoy at no cost.

Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre April 1st & 2nd 6-9pm WOWSPACE, 114 Vinal St., Wittenberg. Join us at the WOWSPACE for a marvelous meal, mayhem, mystery and, of course, a murder! This event has become an annual favorite for many area sleuths. Tickets may be purchased at Hanke’s Sentry Foods or by calling 715-253-3525.

Design Elements Workshop–Greene & Greene April 2nd 8am-4pm NTC Antigo Campus-Wood Technology Center, 312 Forrest Ave., Antigo. Are you a woodworker interested in the Arts and Crafts Era furniture? Perhaps you are intrigued by the works of Charles and Henry Greene. If so, our Design Elements of Greene & Greene class may be the perfect introductory class to get you on your way to building Greene & Greene Inspired Furniture. Students will learn to make pillow top ebony plugs, design and create the corner brackets found on the Blacker House furniture, design and create cloud lifts, make the sled to create leg indents, and design and create drawer pulls. For more information, call 715-623-7601.

Antigo Lions Club Spaghetti Dinner April 3rd 11am-3pm Swartzendruber’s Supper Club, 1315 Forrest Ave., Antigo. The dinner is $7 per person. No reservation is required. There will be many raffles held before & after dinner including three specialty guns.

Parkinson’s Disease Informational Open House April 12th 5:30pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo. This informational open house is for individuals with Parkinson’s Disease, their family members, caregivers and friends. During the open house, attendees will be informed of the support available in other areas of the state, share the benefits of those programs, gauge interest in developing a local support group and gather ideas from the attendees. There will be speakers who are trained in the medical field of neurology movement disorder. Please call 715-627-2881 or 715-350-4388 to register so we know how many people will be attending.

*Meetings*

Economic Development Committee Meeting April 4th 6pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

*Groups*

AA Support Group (Open) March 30th, April 3rd (Weds. & Suns.) 7:00pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Narcotics Anonymous March 28th, March 29th, April 1st & April 2nd (Mon., Tues., Fris., Sats.) 7:00pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Overeaters Anonymous March 28th & April 4th (Mondays) 7-8pm SS. Mary & Hyacinth Parish Center, Room #4, 819 Third Avenue, Antigo. Contact: Rose Marie, 715-623-2128.

Healthy Respect Support Group March 29th 10:30am-Noon AVAIL Shelter, Antigo. Please call or email if interested. Contact: Roberta Darling at 715-623-5177 or email: rbigger040759@msn.com.

Avail Outreach House March 30th 11am-2pm Avail Outreach House, 814 6th Ave., Antigo. Avail Outreach House is now open to the public every Wednesday from 11am-2pm. We have men’s, women’s, and kid’s clothing. We also have household items, bakery, and more. For more information, please call Jillian at 715-623-5177.

Kids Clubs at Antigo Community Church March 30th 6:30-7:30pm Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. One Way is for students in grades K-2 and CrossTrainers is for grades 3-6! All are welcome to join in the fun games, songs, Bible stories, and small group time. We can’t wait to learn more about Jesus with everyone this year each Wednesday in the Quest Center! For more information, call 715-627-2805 or go to https://www.loc8nearme.com/wisconsin/antigo/antigo-community-church/6508687/.

REALIFE Student Ministry March 30th 7:30-8:30pm Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. REALIFE is designed to be a safe place where Junior & Senior High students (grades 7-12) can invite friends to come and be a part of a night filled with encouragement, fun, and fellowship. At REALIFE we will introduce students to the gospel and teach life application. We will play games, do ice-breakers, worship, teach, and interact in small group conversation. For more information, call 715-627-2805 or go to or go to https://www.loc8nearme.com/wisconsin/antigo/antigo-community-church/6508687/.

Community Closet N9570 Hwy. B, Summit Lake (across from the Town Hall) Open Monday 10am-Noon, Wednesday 4-6pm & Saturday 9-10am. Free Clothing (all sizes), bedding, shoes, etc. Clothing donations are welcome. Everyone is welcome!

If you have an upcoming event or ongoing group activity that you would like to include, please email the information to antigotimes@mmclocal.com.