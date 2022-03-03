Community Calendar for 3/7/22 to 3/14/22

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry March 9th 11am-2pm (Wed.) & March 11th 1pm-3pm (Fri.), 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo (715) 623-1103. We ask that all individuals wishing to use the Food Pantry wait in cars, or outside and a volunteer will provide direction as to service. Our monthly donation focus for March will be healthy breakfast cereal (whole grain, low-sugar). For more information, go to: https://www.loc8nearme.com/wisconsin/antigo/antigo-area-community-food-pantry/2694960/

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry March 7th & March 14th 2:30-4:30pm (Mon.), March 9th 4-6pm (Wed.), 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. Individuals will receive a checklist of food items and can indicate their selections then submit the list. Food will be distributed based on availability and # of family members. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010.

Coffee and Conversation at the Senior Center of Langlade County March 7th – March 11th (Mon.-Fri.) 9-11am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Sheepshead at the Langlade County Senior Center March 7th & March 14th 10am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Mah Jong at the Langlade County Senior Center March 7th & March 14th 1-4pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Cribbage at the Langlade County Senior Center March 8th 1pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Knitting & Crocheting at the Langlade County Senior Center March 9th 10-11:30am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Bingo at the Langlade County Senior Center March 9th 1-2:30pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Games at the Langlade County Senior Center March 10th 10am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Stone Soup Band at the Senior Center March 11th 2-4pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Antigo High School Spring Musical – Disney’s The Little Mermaid March 11th-19th 3/11-3/12 7:30pm, 3/13 2pm, 3/17-3/19 7:30pm Antigo High School, Volm Theater, 1900 10th Ave., Antigo. Tickets begin being sold on 3/1/22 in AHS Commons. Children aged 10 and under $5 tickets each. Adults ages over 10 tickets are $10 each. For more information call Eunice at 715-216-1171.

Pickerel-Pearson St Patrick’s Day Parade March 12th Country Inn, N9195 State Road 55, Pickerel. The 31st annual amazing holiday parade is full of St. Patrick’s Day floats and will start at noon on Saturday, March 12, 2022. Get here early and find a great spot to view all the floats. The parade will run from the Tombstone Pickerel Sno-Club Clubhouse on Country Road DD to Saint Mary’s Church on Highway 55. Outside – parade day food at Country Inn Bar & Grill. Hot dogs, chili dogs, burgers, foot long dogs and more! The Country Inn Restaurant will be open 7am to 2pm for a great breakfast before the parade! Music, face painting & more!! After the parade, stick around for the St. Patrick’s bands & activities at many of the local businesses. For more information, please call 715-484-3121.

Moonlight Ski Weekend (Elcho X-C Ski Club) March 12th 7pm Moccasin Lake Trail, Moccasin Lake Rd., Elcho. Participants will meet in the parking lot at 7pm. For more information, please call Chuck Wetzel at 715-275-3068.

Knights of Columbus Pancake Breakfast Benefiting Langlade County Humane Society March 13th 8-11:30am SS Mary & Hyacinth Parish, 819 3rd Ave., Antigo. The Knights of Columbus is holding their pancake breakfast and donating the proceeds to the Langlade County Humane Society! The menu will include buttermilk & potato pancakes, Peroutka’s sausage, applesauce, coffee, orange juice & milk. The cost is $8 for adults, Children 7-10 $4 and children under 6 are free.

Trinity Lutheran Church in Merrill Blood Drive March 13th 9am-12:30pm Trinity Lutheran Church, 107 N. State St. Merrill. To schedule your lifesaving donation, please call Jean at (715) 536-4715. In order to space apart our donors, we kindly request you register in advance. This blood drive is held in partnership with The Community Blood Center.

2022 Antigo Area Regional Art Show “Statewide Teen Art Mentor Program” March 14th-24th Open during library hours, Antigo Public Library, 617 Clermont St., Antigo. The show is for ages 13-19. The art show judge will be Lisa Krueger of Oak View Studio. Six winning piece will go on to the Wisconsin Regional Arts Program State Exhibition in August.

*Meetings*

Public Works Committee Meeting March 9th 5:30pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

Common Council Meeting March 9th 6pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

Parks, Cemetery & Recreation Commission Meeting March 14th 5:30pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

*Groups*

AA Support Group (Open) March 9th, March 13th (Weds. & Suns.) 7:00pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Narcotics Anonymous March 7th, March 8th, March 11th & March 12th (Mon., Tues., Fris., Sats.) 7:00pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Overeaters Anonymous March 7th & March 14th (Mondays) 7-8pm SS. Mary & Hyacinth Parish Center, Room #4, 819 Third Avenue, Antigo. Contact: Rose Marie, 715-623-2128.

Healthy Respect Support Group March 8th 10:30am-Noon AVAIL Shelter, Antigo. Please call or email if interested. Contact: Roberta Darling at 715-623-5177 or email: rbigger040759@msn.com.

Avail Outreach House March 9th 11am-2pm Avail Outreach House, 814 6th Ave., Antigo. Avail Outreach House is now open to the public every Wednesday from 11am-2pm. We have men’s, women’s, and kid’s clothing. We also have household items, bakery, and more. For more information, please call Jillian at 715-623-5177.

Kids Clubs at Antigo Community Church March 9th 6:30-7:30pm Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. One Way is for students in grades K-2 and CrossTrainers is for grades 3-6! All are welcome to join in the fun games, songs, Bible stories, and small group time. We can’t wait to learn more about Jesus with everyone this year each Wednesday in the Quest Center! For more information, call 715-627-2805 or go to https://www.loc8nearme.com/wisconsin/antigo/antigo-community-church/6508687/.

REALIFE Student Ministry March 9th 7:30-8:30pm Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. REALIFE is designed to be a safe place where Junior & Senior High students (grades 7-12) can invite friends to come and be a part of a night filled with encouragement, fun, and fellowship. At REALIFE we will introduce students to the gospel and teach life application. We will play games, do ice-breakers, worship, teach, and interact in small group conversation. For more information, call 715-627-2805 or go to or go to https://www.loc8nearme.com/wisconsin/antigo/antigo-community-church/6508687/.

Community Closet N9570 Hwy. B, Summit Lake (across from the Town Hall) Open Monday 10am-Noon, Wednesday 4-6pm & Saturday 9-10am. Free Clothing (all sizes), bedding, shoes, etc. Clothing donations are welcome. Everyone is welcome!

