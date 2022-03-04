DATCP and AG Kaul Alert Consumers Impacted by Massive 2021 T-Mobile Data Breach to Protect Their Personal Information

FROM THE DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE, TRADE & CONSUMER PROTECTION

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) and Attorney General Josh Kaul urge all Wisconsin residents who believe they were impacted by the data breach announced by T-Mobile in August 2021 to take appropriate steps to protect their information from identity theft.

On August 17th, T-Mobile reported a massive data breach compromising the sensitive personal information of millions of current, former, and prospective T-Mobile customers. The breach impacted more than 53 million individuals, including 434,555 Wisconsin residents. Among other categories of impacted information, millions had their names, dates of birth, Social Security Numbers, and driver’s license information compromised.

Recently, a large subset of the information compromised in the breach was for sale on the dark web—a hidden portion of the Internet where cyber criminals buy, sell, and track personal information. Many individuals have since received alerts through various identity theft protection services informing them that their information was found online in connection with the breach, confirming that impacted individuals are at heightened risk for identity theft.

“Hundreds of thousands of Wisconsinites have been impacted by this data breach,” said Attorney General Kaul. “I encourage everyone who may have been impacted to take steps to help protect themselves and prevent potential identity theft.”

“DATCP is concerned about the impact of the T-Mobile breach on Wisconsin consumers,” said DATCP Secretary Randy Romanski. “We urge people to take immediate steps to determine whether you have been a victim of ID theft and to take measures to protect your identity.”

Anyone who believes they were impacted by the T-Mobile breach should take the following steps to protect themselves: