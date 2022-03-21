DATCP Reminds Students to Apply for the Ag Youth Council

FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE, TRADE & CONSUMER PROTECTION

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is accepting Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council applications through March 31, 2022. DATCP reminds students who will be high school seniors during the 2022 – 2023 school year to apply now.

The purpose of the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council is to encourage young people to engage with state government and increase their awareness of DATCP’s interactions with Wisconsin’s agriculture industry. Students serve a one-year term and receive a certificate at the completion of their term.

Members participate in virtual monthly sessions, listen to presentations, engage in discussions, and network with professionals across the agriculture industry. Sessions highlight the many career opportunities available in agriculture, including those in government.

The Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council is comprised of 15 members. DATCP seeks to have at least one member from each of the nine council districts. The remaining seats are filled with at-large members. A map and listing of which counties are located in each of the nine districts is available at AgYouthCouncil.wi.gov.

To apply, students must complete an application form, which includes a brief essay. Applicants must also submit a one-minute video and letter of recommendation. For the application and additional information, visit AgYouthCouncil.wi.gov.