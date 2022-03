(Hawgs and Dawgs Camp)Top pic left to right: Logan Comstock, Alex Potts, Sawyer Doleshal, Ezekiel Fobes, Cory Rustick, Gordon Lucht, Nolan Lucht, and Jack Sundermeyer. UW-Wisconsin Badger football players and one Northern Illinois player behind.

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

What tremendous football camps on March 13th at the dome! All the Antigo players that were able to attend did an amazing job taking strides forward to being better at football!

The camps were put on by Wisconsin Badger football players, college athletes, and High School area coaching staff.

Thanks to everyone that helped put the Hawgs and Dawgs, Youth Camp, and Surface to Air Camp possible!

Getting excited for Fall!! Go Robins!!