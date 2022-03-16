Gov. Evers, DHS Announce 154 Wisconsin National Guard Members Completed CNA Training Course Since January

Provide update on administration’s efforts to support hospital and nursing home capacity

FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH SERVICES

Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) recently announced a total of 154 Wisconsin National Guard members have completed certified nursing assistant (CNA) training since early January 2022. This collaborative effort among the Evers Administration, Madison College, and the Wisconsin National Guard was intended to bring needed short-term staffing support to Wisconsin’s hospitals and nursing homes. The goal was to open 200 or more beds by the end of February. As of March 7, 226 beds have been opened at 17 nursing homes and more beds will open as 56 more Wisconsin National Guard personnel are placed at six nursing homes across the state this week.

“One of our top priorities throughout the pandemic has been to make sure our hospitals and health care providers have the staff and resources they need to keep providing care to Wisconsinites when they need it most,” said Gov. Evers. “I am proud to announce that because of the Wisconsin National Guard and its volunteer members who stepped up to be trained as CNAs, we have met and surpassed our goal of the number of nursing home beds we expected to open up. The Wisconsin National Guard continues to be an invaluable partner and one who continues to provide resources that meet our current needs.”