Langlade County Snowmobile Trails Schedule to Reopen

From: Al Murray, Langlade County Forest Administrator

BY RECOMMENDATION OF THE LANGLADE SNOWMOBILE COUNCIL, THE SOUTHERN UNIT (ZONE B) OF THE LANGLADE COUNTY SNOWMOBILE TRAIL SYSTEM INCLUDING STATE FUNDED TRAILS ARE SCHEDULED TO REOPEN ON THURSDAY MARCH 10, AT 8:00 A.M. THE FOLLOWING TRAILS WILL REMAIN CLOSED IN ZONE B: BETWEEN INTERSECTIONS 30 AND 30A & BETWEEN INTERSECTIONS 25 AND 34 DUE TO ONGOING CONSTRUCTION AND LOGGING ACTIVITY.

Zone B will also reopen to ATVs at 8:00 a.m. March 10, 2022. ATVs are not allowed on snowmobile trails when the temperature is above 28° F. UTVs are not allowed on the Langlade County Snowmobile trail system.

Please note that Marathon and Shawano County Trails and Zones 2, 3 & 4 in Lincoln County are closed.

The trails are in late season condition. Most of the trail system in good shape with some bare/icy spots. Snowmobilers are encouraged to be aware of changing trail conditions and use caution.

For more information, please contact Al Murray, Forest Administrator or Cody Brauner, Langlade County Snowmobile Coordinator at 715-627-6300.

The Langlade County Snowmobile clubs, sponsors and operators of the existing trails, have put in many volunteered hours brushing, signing, and grooming to provide snowmobile trails for your use. Please support the snow clubs, thank them for their efforts and patronized their business sponsors.

All lake and river trails in Langlade County are considered unsafe and should not be utilized unless they have been clearly marked by a local snowmobile club. As always, the Langlade County Forestry & Recreation Department strongly recommends riders stay on clearly marked trails. Please respect private property; use of trails across private lands is a privilege. Always exercise caution when riding a snowmobile.

For questions regarding specific trail conditions please contact the local snowmobile club or visit their social media pages.

We hope that you enjoy the Langlade county trail system and thank you for supporting the economy and businesses of Langlade County!

Al Murray

Langlade County Forest Administrator