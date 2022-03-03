Langlade County Zone B Snowmobile Trail to Close

DUE TO DETERIORATING TRAIL CONDITIONS AND CONTINUED WARM WEATHER ZONE B OF THE LANGLADE COUNTY SNOWMOBILE TRAIL SYSTEM INCLUDING ALL STATE FUNDED TRAILS ARE SCHEDULED TO CLOSE ON FRIDAY MARCH 4, AT 9:00 P.M.



Zone A of the Langlade County snowmobile trail system will remain open.



The Langlade County Snowmobile Ordinance prohibits snowmobiles and all-terrain vehicles from operating on the trails after the official closing date.

For more information, please contact Al Murray, Forest Administrator or Cody Brauner, Langlade County Snowmobile Coordinator at 715-627-6300.

Langlade County would like to thank the snowmobile clubs, sponsors and operators of the trails, for all of the volunteered hours brushing, signing, and grooming of trails over this season to provide high quality snowmobile trails in Langlade County. Please make sure to continue to support the sponsors and clubs.

We hope that you enjoyed the Langlade County trail system this winter and thank you for supporting the economy and businesses of Langlade County!

Al Murray

Langlade County Forest Administrator