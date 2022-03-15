North Central Health Care Receives Generous Donation from Antigo Knights of Columbus

Shown in photo: Jarret Nickel (center-left), NCHC Chief Operating Officer is shown accepting a check from Antigo Knights of Columbus member Mike Obrien (center-right) and other members.

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

The Antigo Knights of Columbus recently donated $508.26 to North Central Health Care (NCHC) to benefit individuals with mental and behavioral health challenges. The members raised funds throughout a challenging 2021 and worked hard to provide this generous donation to help those in our community. NCHC would like to express our gratitude to the Antigo Knights of Columbus for their support, passion and kindness.

North Central Health Care provides compassionate, high-quality care for individuals and families with mental health, recovery and skilled nursing needs in Marathon, Langlade and Lincoln counties. Services are provided for mental health, substance abuse, crisis, developmental disabilities, adult protection, aquatic physical therapy and skilled nursing care.