Parkinson’s Disease Informational Open House

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

On Tuesday, April 12th, at 5:30pm, the Langlade County Senior Center at 904 Fifth Avenue in Antigo will be holding an informational open house for individuals with Parkinson’s Disease, their family members, caregivers and friends. This meeting is being held because there are currently no Parkinson’s support groups in Antigo or the surrounding areas.

During the open house, attendees will be informed of the programs that are currently available in other areas of the state, such as: support groups, care givers & exercise programs. (Davis Phinney Foundation, LVST Big, LVST Loud, Rock Steady Boxing, etc.) We will also share the benefits of those programs, gauge interest in developing a local support group and gather ideas from the attendees.

There will be speakers there who are trained in the medical field of neurology movement disorder (Parkinson’s Disease & Multiple Sclerosis).

Please call 715-627-2881 or 715-350-4388 to register, so we can estimate how many people will be attending.