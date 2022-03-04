Peg Jopek Recognized by Langlade County Board for her 30 year Commitment to Library Services

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

Peg Jopek has represented Langlade County residents for over 30 years as a board member for the Wisconsin Valley Library Service (WVLS), the library system to which Langlade County libraries belong. Peg has volunteered well over 10,950 hours to attend quarterly meetings and many other functions for WVLS and the Antigo Public Library to ensure exceptional library service for all Langlade County residents.

During her acceptance speech before the county board at their February 28th meeting, Peg highlighted the value and magic of libraries and the importance of reading for Langlade County residents and her gratitude in being recognized for her service. She also recognized the investments made by the county board in the Antigo Library for the good of our communities and thanked the board for their continued support of library services.

“Peg is a true treasure to work with and her commitment to libraries and her volunteerism is an inspiration,” said library director Dominic Frandrup. “When you think about all the things which have changed since 1991 when Peg was first appointed the depth of knowledge she shares is astounding. Peg’s leadership was exemplified by being open to change and advocating for libraries at the local and state levels which enables libraries to serve their communities in new and creative ways.

“Peg’s 30 years of leadership and advocacy while on the WVLS board profoundly impacted the growth and development of increasingly useful system and library services. I can’t thank her enough for all she did for WVLS, our member libraries and the people of North Central Wisconsin.” – Marla Sepnafski WVLS Director

Peg resigned from her position on the WVLS board in December 2021. Judy Peterson from White Lake has been appointed the new Langlade County WVLS appointee and began her term in February of 2022.

Wisconsin Valley Library Service (WVLS) serves seven counties in North Central Wisconsin including Clark, Forest, Lincoln, Marathon, Oneida, Taylor and Langlade.

For more information, stop by the library or call at 715-623-3724.