PUBLISHER’S LETTER

On Bullies

Dear Reader,

The world has spawned a lot of good people, and yet mixed within are some bullies too. Bullies disrupt and cause needless worries and strife. Sometimes their cowardly and insensitive actions cost the lives of innocent, loving, and productive people.

Vladimir Putin is the epitome of a bully. He ruthlessly took power in Russia after being an agent of the notorious and feared KGB. He hides behind walls and weapons to wreak havoc and destruction in his country and other free countries around him. He stamped out dissent from the Russian media, educators, intellectuals, artists, and poets. His agents attempted to assassinate Alexei Navalny, a Russian opposition leader who exposed Putin’s theft of billions of government funds to build a palace of treasures for himself.

Hopefully we will find a way to restrain Putin from further carnage. But if not, I’m sure Satan has a fiery prison cell waiting for him after he surrenders his worthless life on earth.

Patrick J. Wood

Publisher

Author of “Dear Reader” and “Tapestry of Love and Loss”