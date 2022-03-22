Something Special from Wisconsin™ Announces New Line of “Boxes of Fun” for Easter

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) announced a new line of “Boxes of Fun” through the Something Special from Wisconsin™ (SSfW) program today, including holiday options for Easter. This makes it easy for consumers to give fun, unique gifts while supporting local Wisconsin businesses. Boxes are available for purchase online through Christine’s Kitchens, a SSfW member, at https://christines- kitchens.com/something- special-from-wisconsin/.

“Boxes of Fun are an exciting, fun way to provide the special people in your life with something special while supporting local Wisconsin businesses. Each dollar spent on these boxes is an investment in not only a local businesses, but also Wisconsin’s economy,” said SSfW Program Director Lois Federman.

Holiday boxes are available in two varieties until April 12, 2022: The Easter Basket ($39) and Adult Easter Basket ($79). General boxes range in price from $39 to $79 and are available year-round in four varieties: A Pampering, Small Snack Box, Morning Madness, and A Surprise Gift. A build-your-own option is also available. Vendors in these boxes include, but are not limited to, Cream City Caramels & Confections, CJ’s Premium Spices, Honestly Cranberry, Artas’n Meats, The Maple Dude, and Slide Gourmet Potato Chips.

Orders must be placed by April 12, 2022 to receive by Easter. The price of boxes does not include shipping costs. Boxes can be shipped to Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Illinois for $10. ​The cost to ship anywhere else in the continental United States is $25.

To date, more than 1,000 boxes have been shipped to consumers in more than 40 states. Boxes have traveled to destinations as far away as California, Florida, and New York, providing an opportunity for dozens of Wisconsin companies to grow their sales and reach new customers.

SSfW Boxes of Fun are one of the many marketing options available to SSfW members. To learn more about the Something Special from Wisconsin™ program or become a member, visit https://somethingspecialwi.com .