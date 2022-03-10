FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

March 24, 2022 is the opening night of a two-weekend run of the hilarious comedy, “The Outrageous Adventures of Sheldon and Mrs. Levine.” Once again, the Wabeno Area Players are working their magic to produce an uproarious play for audiences who are ready for a good time full of laughter. The fun-loving comedy will be presented eight times at the Nancy Volk Auditorium in Wabeno. Performances are set for March 24, 25, 26, 31, and April 1 and 2 at 7:00PM. Also, there will be two Sunday matinees on March 27 and April 3 at 2:00PM.

Sheldon is the 31-year-old adult son who has run away from his overbearing mother, Doris. RJ Chickey, who is making his acting debut on the Volk Auditorium stage, plays Sheldon. RJ will be a delight to watch as he builds Sheldon from a browbeaten son, filled with angst, to a crazed Elvis impersonator, to an independent professional. The unforgettable Doris is played by stage veteran Carol Bartlein, who brings comedy with well-timed barbs and hilarious facial expressions.

The story of the Levines’ strained mother/son relationship is told through the exchange of zany and somewhat warped letters between them. Sheldon blames his mother for breaking up his marriage and ruining his life, but Doris can’t understand why it bothers him and wants him to return home to pursue a career in accounting. Their desperate search to find meaning in their lives and relationships is overflowing with laughs, and it takes them to places like Tibet, Bismarck, ND, Graceland, and Yuma, Arizona.

The play is under the co-direction of Mary Ellen Keller and Maline Enders. The set design and construction is by Dave Zulegar. The sound technicians are Jolene Derfus, Tim Derfus, and VickiDelasky. The lighting technician is Jan Volk. The stage managers are Margi Diny and VickiDelasky.

Tickets are on sale now, online, at www.ShowTix4U.com. Go to the site and then enter Wabeno Area Players and follow the prompts. The cost is $15.00 for adults and $10.00 for students. Tickets will also be sold at the door, starting one hour before each show. The show is rated PG-13.

Come share in the uncontrollable laughter caused by the madness of the love/hate relationship of Sheldon and his mother, Mrs. Levine. They are two extraordinary characters who, although thousands of miles apart, are still too close to each other!