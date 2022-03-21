Unified School District of Antigo Board of Education Meeting Agenda for 3/22/22
UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT OF ANTIGO
BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETING
TUESDAY, MARCH 22, 2022
6:00 P.M.
ANTIGO MIDDLE SCHOOL IMC
815 SEVENTH AVENUE
ANTIGO, WI 54409
This meeting can be accessed remotely via live stream at: https://youtu.be/NsYMOYXhiMY
1. Meeting Opening
A. Call Meeting to Order
B. Pledge of Allegiance
C. Roll Call
D. Welcome New Board Member
2. Citizens and Delegations
A. Public Comment
B. Student Representatives’ Report
3. Consent Agenda
A. Approval of Agenda, Minutes, and Financial Reports
4. New Business
A. Approve Committee of the Whole Minutes from March 8, 2022
B. Early College Credit and Start College Now Data
5. BOARD ACTION
A. Consideration to Approve 2022-2023 Budget Update: Approve Adding $1,200 to Each Cell of the Teachers’ Schedule
B. Consideration to Approve Retirement HRA District Contributions Plan
C. Consideration to Approve 18 Fab Lab Workstations
D. Consideration to Approve New Security Camera System
E. Consideration to Approve CESA 9 Shared Service Contract
F. Consideration to Approve Middle School Health Teacher
G. Consideration to Approve Alternative Education Teacher
H. Consideration to Approve Full-Time Middle School Counseling Secretary
I. Consideration to Approve Donovan Group Contract for Communication Services
J. Consideration to Approve Girls Hockey Co-op
K. Consideration to Approve a Uniform Replacement Plan
L. Consideration to Approve Overnight Travel
M. Second Reading of NEOLA Volume 31, No. 1 Policy Updates and Policy 8510 Wellness Update
N. Report of Employee Resignations and Retirements
O. Report of District New Hires
P. Report of Donations
Q. Confirm Next Meeting – Tuesday, April 26, 2022
6. CLOSED SESSION
A. Consideration of a motion to adjourn into closed session pursuant to Section 19.85 (1)(c) of the Wisconsin Statutes for the purpose of considering employment, promotion, compensation or performance evaluation data of any public employee over which the governmental body has jurisdiction or exercises responsibility, specifically for an employee performance evaluation.
7. Exit Closed Session
A. Action as a Result of Closed Session
8. Adjourn