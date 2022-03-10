Upcoming Antigo Gateway Squares Dances

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

Michael Streby was the caller for square dance lessons last Sunday, March 6, for Antigo Gateway Squares, Inc.

The club will hold a “Spring Forward” Dance on Sunday, March 13 from 2:00 – 4:30 p.m., at the United Methodist Church, 2034 Fifth Avenue, Antigo. Dominic Gruetzmacher will be the caller. Visitors are welcome.

There will also be a dance on March 27 with caller Michael Streby. For more information, contact Rose Marie at 715-623-2128 or Betsy at 715-882-2591.