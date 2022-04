Antigo High School Tennis Results from 4/10/22

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

ANTIGO HIGH – 4, ALTOONA HIGH – 3

Singles:

No. 1 – Garrett Husnick, ANTIGO HIGH def. Dan Harris, ALTOONA HIGH, 7-5 , 6-3 , -;

No. 2 – Sam Bretl, ANTIGO HIGH def. Ryan Hays, ALTOONA HIGH, 6-3 , 6-2 , -;

No. 3 – Calvin Jansen, ANTIGO HIGH def. Xai Her, ALTOONA HIGH, 7-5 , 6-1 , -;

No. 4 – Ezra Santiago, ANTIGO HIGH def. Brandon Spies, ALTOONA HIGH, 6-3 , 6-0 , -;

Doubles:

No. 1 – Tyler Goodwin, ALTOONA HIGH – Tate Trapani, ALTOONA HIGH def. Nolan Bunnell, ANTIGO HIGH – Landon Nelson, ANTIGO HIGH, 6-3 , 6-0 , -;

No. 2 – Matteo Caserta, ALTOONA HIGH – Manuel Aguilar Del Peso, ALTOONA HIGH def. Cole Umland, ANTIGO HIGH – Aaron Converse , ANTIGO HIGH, 6-1 , 6-1 , -;

No. 3 – Tommas Iacucci, ALTOONA HIGH – Braxton Lang, ALTOONA HIGH def. Michael Haggerty, ANTIGO HIGH – Wyatt Beaber, ANTIGO HIGH, 6-4 , 6-1 , -;