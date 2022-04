Antigo High School Tennis Results from 4/19/22

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

RHINELANDER HIGH – 6, ANTIGO HIGH – 1

Singles:

No. 1 – Garrett Husnick, ANTIGO HIGH def. Luke Ring, RHINELANDER HIGH, 6-1 , 7-5 , -;

No. 2 – Joseph Belanger, RHINELANDER HIGH def. Sam Bretl, ANTIGO HIGH, 7-5 , 6-4 , -;

No. 3 – John Currie, RHINELANDER HIGH def. Ezra Santiago, ANTIGO HIGH, 7-6 , 5-7 , 0-6 ;

No. 4 – Dalton Fritz, RHINELANDER HIGH def. Landon Nelson, ANTIGO HIGH, 6-0 , 6-2 , -;

Doubles:

No. 1 – Elijah Evers, RHINELANDER HIGH – Layne Roeser, RHINELANDER HIGH def. Calvin Jansen, ANTIGO HIGH – Nolan Bunnell, ANTIGO HIGH, 6-0 , 6-1 , -;

No. 2 – Leo Losch, RHINELANDER HIGH – Charlie Heck, RHINELANDER HIGH def. Seth Beaber, ANTIGO HIGH – Aaron Converse , ANTIGO HIGH, 6-1 , 6-0 , -;

No. 3 – Eli Lundt, RHINELANDER HIGH – Gavin Denis, RHINELANDER HIGH def. Cole Umland, ANTIGO HIGH – Michael Haggerty, ANTIGO HIGH, 6-1 , 6-3 , -;