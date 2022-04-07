Antigo Police & Langlade County Sheriff Reports for 4/11/22

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Tuesday, March 29th

Officers responded to a report of criminal damage at an address on Dorr Street. The male caller told officers that on Saturday night, someone had entered his garage and put paper by the manifold and started a small fire. He told officers that there were melted wires under the hood, but no evidence of criminal damage.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at an area business on Neva Road. A semi truck clipped another semi trailer. There were no injuries and minimal damage.

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an address on Clermont Street.

Wednesday, March 30th

Officers responded to a report of a robbery in progress at an address on 5th Avenue.

Officers executed a warrant attempt at 5th Avenue and Edison Street. A subject was taken into custody.

Thursday, March 31st

Officers received a report of a theft from an area business on Superior Street. The caller told officers that at 5:30 AM, a male subject did not pay for his gas. He came in to the business and said that he didn’t have a driver’s license or any money with him. He gave them his name and information, but they did not know if it was correct.

Monday, April 4th

Officers stopped a vehicle on Neva Road. A subject was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant. They were also cited for possession of methamphetamine and other charges.

Officers responded to a call from Langlade Hospital reporting a trespasser. The caller told officers that a male subject has been trying to visit a female at the hospital. The male subject had changed clothes multiple times and has been moving his vehicle in the lot to try and not get caught.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Thursday, March 31st

Officers received a report of a vehicle in the ditch at Cty. Rd A and Pence Lake Road. Another vehicle was able to the vehicle out.

Officers assisted with a fire call at an address on Cty. Rd. M. Multiple fire departments responded. Everyone was evacuated from the structure.

Officers received a call from a female at an address on W. Bear Lake Road reporting that she had been notified that someone had taken out a loan with her name and social security number.

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch at Old 26 Road and Birch Road. The vehicle was towed out.

Officers responded to a report of identity theft or fraud at an area business on Neva Road.

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle in some trees in the ditch at Henderson Road and Flak Road. No one was around the vehicle. Officers contacted the registered owner. The vehicle was towed out.

Friday, April 1st

Officers responded to a fire call at an address on Maple Road for a house on fire. Officers were told that other structures and a LP tank were about 50 feet away. Everyone got out of the house. Multiple fire departments responded.

Saturday, April 2nd

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an address on Cty. Rd. B.

Monday, April 4th

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch at Meadow Road and Cty. Rd. F.

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch at Cty. Rd. A and Augustyn Springs Road. The vehicle was removed. There was no damage.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Cty. Rd. TT and Cty. Rd. A. A vehicle had left the roadway, broke through a fence and was in the field. There were no injuries. There was damage to the vehicle. The vehicle was towed.

Officers responded to a call from a subject reporting a vehicle on fire with a person inside at Hwy. 45 and Cty. Rd. C. Officers then received a second call stating that the driver was now out of the vehicle and not injured. Part of Hwy. 45 was shut down temporarily. The vehicle was towed and the highway was reopened.

Tuesday, April 5th

Officers received a call from a male at an address on Neva Road reporting that sometime within the last 4-6 weeks, the catalytic converter had been stolen from his new van that was parked outside of his shop.

Officers stopped a vehicle at W. 5th Avenue and Hwy. 64. A field sobriety test was conducted. The subject was taken into custody.