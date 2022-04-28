Antigo Police & Langlade County Sheriff Reports for 5/2/22

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Friday, April 22nd

Officers responded to a report of criminal damage at an address on 5th Avenue. The female caller told officers that someone had broken into the kitchen downstairs again.

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an address on Clermont Street.

Officers arrested a subject at an address on Hwy. 64 on multiple outstanding warrants in Langlade and Shawano County.

A male subject came to the Safety Building to report fraud or identity theft. He told officers that he had given an investor $5,000 to put into Bitcoin and he was supposed to be getting the profits back. He told officers that the investor was now telling him that he had given the money to someone that posing as someone else.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at an area business on Superior Street. The caller told officers that someone had struck a gas pump.

Officers responded to a report of assault and battery at an area business on Jerome Street. The caller told officers that two employees were fighting. A subject was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Saturday, April 23rd

Officers responded to a report of an accident with injuries at Hogan Street and W. Center Street. A male subject was hurt. Traffic was temporarily diverted. A vehicle was towed.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Mendlik Street and Elm Street.

Officers responded to a report of shoplifting in progress at an area business on Hwy. 64. The female subject was cited for retail theft.

Sunday, April 24th

Officers were out with a male subject on a bike at Edison Street and 1st Avenue. The subject was arrested on outstanding warrants in Langlade and Marathon County.

Monday, April 25th

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident at Century Avenue and Neva Road. There were no injuries. Both vehicles were towed.

Officers responded to a report of an intoxicated subject at an address on Clermont Street. The caller told officers that a drunken male subject was sitting behind an area business. He was described as have long hair, wearing a grey hoodie and having a large knife in his pocket. Officers received a second report from a male at the Safety Building window reporting that he had helped the male subject up and gotten him to the gas station. Officers were out with the male subject. He was taken into custody.

Tuesday, April 26th

Officers executed a warrant attempt at an address on Clermont Street. A subject was taken into custody on a Marathon County Sheriff’s Office warrant.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Wednesday, April 20th

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Murray Lane and Cty. Rd. M. The caller reported that a vehicle had gone off the roadway and struck a tree. The driver was not injured, but was shaken up. They denied EMS. The vehicle was towed.

Thursday, April 21st

Officers received a report of criminal damage at an address on Cty. Rd. C. The female caller told officers that the door keeps getting kicked down at a house that she has been renting to a female subject. She stated that the female renter isn’t trying to cause a lot of damage, but she keeps getting locked out by the men she brings over to the residence.

Officers received a report of fraud or identity theft from an area business on S. Superior Street. The store manager told officers that a male subject had been writing large non-sufficient fund checks out to purchase chamber certificates and then cashing in the certificates at area businesses in Antigo and Wittenberg. The dollar amounts were $450, $1,250 & $950. The caller told officers that they had video footage of the male and they had talked to other businesses and they had stated that this subject has been doing this all over the state.

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an address on Antigo Street. The caller told officers that a verbal argument was going on between three families in the road.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Forest Road and Turner Lane. A field sobriety test was conducted. The driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated. The vehicle was towed.

Monday, April 25th

Officers responded to a report of an accident on Hwy. 64. The male driver was not injured, but was shaken up. He had blacked out. EMS was refused. The vehicle was towed.

Tuesday, April 26th

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an address on Cty. Rd. BB. The caller told officers that a subject was causing a scene.

A male came to the Safety Building to report that someone had taken out two credit cards in his name and had attempted to take out a third one.

Officers received a report of fraud or identity theft from a female at an address on Pond Road. The caller told officers that her SSI check had not arrived that month and she had now received a letter stating that someone had filed her taxes.