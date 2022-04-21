Antigo Times

Area High Schools May Sports Calendar

By Antigo Times
April 21, 2022
0

Monday, May 2nd

Boy’s Baseball

Antigo: JV @ Tomahawk H.S. 5pm

V @ Tomahawk H.S. 5pm

Witt-Birn: JV @ Bonduel H.S. 6pm

V @ Bonduel H.S. 4pm

White Lake: V @ Manawa H.S. 4:30pm

 

Girl’s Softball

Antigo: V @ Antigo H.S. vs Laona-Wabeno 5pm

Witt-Birn: JV @ Bonduel H.S. 6:30pm

V @ Bonduel H.S. 4:30pm

 

Track

Witt-Birn: V @ Witt-Birn H.S. 4pm

 

Golf

Witt-Birn: CWC Mt. @ Greenwood Hills C.C. 10am

 

Boy’s Tennis

Antigo: V @ Lakeland Union H.S. 4:30pm

 

Tuesday, May 3rd

Boy’s Baseball

Witt-Birn: JV2 @ Iola-Scandinavia H.s. 4:30pm

JV @ Pacelli H.S. 4:30pm

V @ Witt-Birn H.S. vs Lakeland Union 4:30pm

Elcho: V @ Florence H.S. 5pm

 

Girl’s Softball

Antigo: JV @ Antigo H.S. vs Clintonville 6:15pm

V @ Antigo H.S. vs Clintonville 4:30pm

 

Track

Antigo: V Invtnl. @ Three Lakes H.S. 4pm

 

Golf

Antigo: JV @ Indianhead G.C. 4:30pm

V @ Northwood G.C. 3pm

Witt-Birn: V Invtnl. @ Maple Hills G.C. 3pm

Elcho: JV @ McCauslin Brook G.C. 4pm

V @ Big Stone G.C. 4pm

 

Girl’s Soccer

Antigo: V @ Lakeland Union H.S. 7pm

 

Thursday, May 5th

Boy’s Baseball

Antigo: JV @ Antigo H.S. vs Tomahawk 5pm

V @ Antigo H.S. vs Tomahawk 5pm

Witt-Birn: V @ Witt-Birn H.S. vs Iola-Scandinavia 4:30pm

Elcho: V @ Elcho H.S. vs Goodman-Pembine 5pm

White Lake: V @ White Lake H.S. vs Bowler 4:30pm

 

Girl’s Softball

Antigo: JV @ Tomahawk H.S. 5pm

V @ Tomahawk H.S. 5pm

Witt-Birn: JV @ Witt-Birn H.S. vs Iola-Scandinavia 6pm

V @ Witt-Birn H.S. vs Iola-Scandinavia 4:30pm

 

Track

Witt-Birn: V Invtnl. @ Waupaca H.S. 4pm

 

Golf

Antigo: JV @ Eagle River G.C. 4:30pm

V @ Black River G.C. 3pm

Witt-Birn: JV Invtnl. @ Thornberry Creek G.C. 9am

V Invtnl. @ Northern Bay G.C. 9am

Elcho: JV @ Maplewood G.C. 4pm

 

Boy’s Tennis

Antigo: V @ Antigo H.S. vs Pacelli 5pm

 

Girl’s Soccer

Antigo: V @ Phillips H.S. 2pm

 

Friday, May 6th

Boy’s Baseball

Antigo: JV2 @ Antigo H.S. vs Merrill 5pm

JV @ Antigo H.S. vs Merrill 5pm

V @ Antigo H.S. vs Merrill 5pm

Elcho: V @ Elcho H.S. vs White Lake 5pm

White Lake: V @ Elcho H.S. 5pm

 

Girl’s Softball

Antigo: JV @ Lakeland Union H.S. 6:30pm

V @ Lakeland Union H.S. 5pm

 

Track

Antigo: V Invtnl. @ Merrill H.S. 5pm

 

Boy’s Tennis

Antigo: V Invtnl. @ Wausau West H.S. 4pm

 

Saturday, May 7th

Boy’s Baseball

Witt-Birn: JV Dblhdr. @ Witt-Birn H.S. vs Auburndale 9am

V Tringlr. @ Witt-Birn H.S. vs Auburndale, Peshtigo 9am

 

Girl’s Softball

Witt-Birn: JV Tringlr. @ Rosholt H.S. 9:30am

 

Golf

Antigo: V Invtnl. @ Merrill G.C. 9am

 

Boy’s Tennis

Antigo: V Invtnl. @ Wausau West H.S. 9am

 

Monday, May 9th

Boy’s Baseball

Witt-Birn: V @ Menominee Indn. H.S. 4:30pm

White Lake: V @Northland Lutheran H.S. 4:30pm

 

Girl’s Softball

Witt-Birn: V @ Menominee Indn. H.S. 4:30pm

 

Track

Witt-Birn: V Invtnl. @ Witt-Birn H.S. 4pm

 

Golf

Witt-Birn: JV Invtnl. @ Devil’s Head Resort 10am

V CWC Mt. @ Glacier Woods G.C. 10am

Elcho: V @ George Young G.C. 2pm

 

Boy’s Tennis

Antigo: V @ Antigo H.S. vs Medford 4:30pm

 

Tuesday, May 10th

Boy’s Baseball

Antigo: JV @ Medford H.S. 5pm

V @ Medford H.S. 5pm

Witt-Birn: JV2 @ Pittsville H.S. 5pm

JV @ Witt-Birn H.S. vs Wausau East 4:30pm

V @ Witt-Birn H.S. vs Wausau East 4:30pm

Elcho: V @ Laona H.S. 4:30pm

 

Girl’s Softball

Antigo: JV @ Antigo H.S. vs Lakeland Union 6:15pm

V @ Antigo H.S. vs Lakeland Union 4:30pm

Witt-Birn: JV @ Witt-Birn H.S. vs Amherst 6pm

V @ Witt-Birn H.S. vs Amherst 4:30pm

 

Golf

Antigo: JV @ Northwood G.C. 4:30pm

V @ Inshalla C.C. 3pm

Witt-Birn: JV @ Glacier Woods G.C. 2:30pm

Elcho: JV @ Big Stone G.C. 4pm

V @ Nicolet C.C. 4pm

 

Boy’s Tennis

Antigo: V @ Rhinelander H.S. 5pm

 

Girl’s Soccer

Antigo: V @ Antigo H.S. vs Northland Pines 5pm

 

Thursday, May 12th

Boy’s Baseball

Antigo: JV2 @ Northland Pines H.S. 4:30pm

Witt-Birn: V @ Witt-Birn H.S. vs Pacelli 4:30pm

Elcho: V @ Elcho H.S. vs Crandon 5pm

 

Girl’s Softball

Antigo: JV @ Northland Pines H.S. 5pm

V @ Northland Pines H.S. 5pm

 

Track

Antigo: V Invtnl. @ Rhinelander H.S. 4:15pm

 

Golf

Antigo: JV Invtnl. @ Northwood G.C. Noon

V @ Timber Ridge G.C. 3pm

Witt-Birn: V Invtnl. @ Glen Cairn G.C. 10am

 

Girl’s Soccer

Antigo: V @ Antigo H.S. vs Rhinelander 5pm

 

Friday, May 13th

Boy’s Baseball

Antigo: JV2 @ Antigo H.S. vs Medford 5pm

JV @ Antigo H.S. vs Medford 5pm

V @ Antigo H.S. vs Medford 5pm

Witt-Birn: JV2 @ Witt-Birn H.S. vs Pittsville 4:30pm

V @ Owen-Withee H.S. 5pm

White Lake: V @ Bowler H.S. 4:30

 

Girl’s Softball

Antigo: JV @ Antigo H.S. vs Tomahawk 6:15pm

V @ Antigo H.S. vs Tomahawk 4:30pm

Witt-Birn: JV @ Witt-Birn H.S. vs Shiocton 5pm

V @ Witt-Birn H.S. vs Shiocton 3:30pm

 

Saturday, May 14th

Boy’s Baseball

Antigo: JV Tringlr. @ Antigo H.S. 10am

V Tringlr. @ Antigo H.S. 10am

Elcho: V @ Elcho H.S. vs Butternut 2pm

 

Girl’s Softball

Antigo: JV Trnmt. @ Merrill Rec Center 9am

Witt-Birn: JV @ Wausau East H.S. 11am

V @ Wausau East H.S. 11am

 

Track

Witt-Birn: V @ Menominee Indian H.S. 10am

 

Golf

Antigo: V @ Bass Lake C.C. vs Witt-Birn H.S. 11am

Witt-Birn: V @ Bass Lake C.C. 11am

 

Boy’s Tennis

Antigo: V GNC Mt @ Antigo H.S. 9am

 

Girl’s Soccer

Antigo: V Trnmt. @ Antigo H.S. 10am

 

Monday, May 16th

Boy’s Baseball

Antigo: JV2 @ Three Lakes H.s. 5pm

JV @ Antigo H.S. vs Lakeland Union 5pm

V @ Antigo H.S. vs Lakeland Union 5pm

Witt-Birn: JV @ Amherst H.S. 4:30pm

V @ Witt-Birn H.S. vs Amherst 4:30pm

Elcho: V @ Elcho H.S. vs Gresham 4:30pm

White Lake: V @ White Lake H.S. vs Gresham 4:30pm

 

Girl’s Softball

Antigo: JV @ Wausau West H.S. 4:30pm

V @ Wausau West H.S. 4:30pm

 

Golf

Antigo: JV @ Timber Ridge G.C. 4:30pm

Witt-Birn: CWC Mt. @ Golden Sands G.C. 9am

Elcho: V @ Bass Lake C.C. 2pm

 

Tuesday, May 17th

Boy’s Baseball

Witt-Birn: JV @ Auburndale H.S. 4:30pm

V @ Witt-Birn H.S. vs Menominee Indn. 4:30pm

Elcho: V @ Three Lakes H.S. 5pm

 

Girl’s Softball

Antigo: JV @ Antigo H.S. vs Marathon 4:30pm

V @ Antigo H.S. vs Marathon 4:30pm

Witt-Birn: JV @ Witt-Birn H.S. vs Bonduel 6pm

V @ Witt-Birn H.S. vs Bonduel 4pm

 

Track

Antigo: V Cnfce. Mt. @ Antigo H.S. 4pm

Witt-Birn: V Relay Invtnl. @ Rosholt H.S. 4pm

 

Golf

Antigo: JV @ Nicolet C.C. 4pm

V @ Bass Lake C.C. 3pm

Witt-Birn: V Invtnl. @ Bullseye C.C. 10am

 

Girl’s Soccer

Antigo: V @ Mosinee H.S. 5pm

 

Thursday, May 19th

Boy’s Baseball

Antigo: JV2 @ Medford H.S. 5pm

JV @ Lakeland Union H.S. 5pm

V @ Lakeland Union H.S. 5pm

Witt-Birn: JV @ Witt-Birn H.S. vs Wywega.-Fremont 4:30pm

V @ Weyauwega-Fremont H.S. 4:30pm

White Lake: V @ Tigerton H.S. 4:30pm

 

Girl’s Softball

Antigo: V Rgnl. @ TBA TBD

Witt-Birn: V Rgnl. Gm. 1 @ TBA TBD

 

Track

Antigo: JV Cnfce. Mt @ Medfford H.S. 4:30pm

Witt-Birn: V Invtnl. @ Bonduel H.S. 4pm

 

Golf

Antigo: JV Invtnl. @ Pine Hills C.C. 9am

Witt-Birn: JV Invtnl. @ Pine Hills C.C. 9am

 

Girl’s Soccer

Antigo: V @ Antigo H.S. vs Medford 5pm

 

Friday, May 20th

Boy’s Baseball

Antigo: V @ Antigo H.S. vs Clintonville 5pm

Witt-Birn: JV2 @ Witt-Birn H.S. vs Crandon 4:30pm

V @ Crandon H.S. 5pm

 

Golf

Antigo: V Invtnl. @ Blackwolf Run G.C. 2:30pm

Witt-Birn: V Invtnl. @ Blackwolf Run G.C. 2:30pm

Elcho: V @ McCauslin Brook G.C. 9am

 

Saturday, May 21st

Boy’s Baseball

Antigo: JV2 Dblhdr. @ Notre Dame Academy 11am

 

Monday, May 23rd

Boy’s Baseball

Antigo: JV @ Antigo H.S. vs Wausau East 4:30pm

V @ Antigo H.S. vs Wausau East 4:30pm

Witt-Birn: JV @ Witt-Birn H.S. vs Nekoosa 4:30pm

V @ Witt-Birn H.S. vs Nekoosa 4:30pm

White Lake: V @ White Lake H.S. vs St. Thomas Aquinas 4:30pm

 

Track

Witt-Birn: V Rgnls. @ Tomahawk H.S. 4pm

 

Boy’s Tennis

Antigo: V Sub-Sctnl. @ Regis H.S. TBD

 

Tuesday, May 24th

Boy’s Baseball

Antigo: JV2 Dblhdr. @ Antigo H.S. vs Witt-Birn 4:30pm

Witt-Birn: JV Dblhdr. @ Antigo H.S. 4:30pm

 

Girl’s Softball

Antigo: V Rgnl. @ TBA TBD

Witt-Birn: V Rgnl. Gm. 2 @ TBA TBD

 

Golf

Antigo: V Rgnl. @ Inshalla C.C. TBD

Witt-Birn: V @ Riverside G.C. 9am

 

Boy’s Tennis

Antigo: V Sub-Sctnl. @ Regis H.S. TBD

 

Girl’s Soccer

Antigo: V @ Antigo H.S. vs Lakeland Union 5pm

 

Wednesday, May 25th

Golf

Antigo: V Rgnl. @ Inshalla C.C. TBD

Boy’s Tennis

Antigo: V Sctnl. @ Regis H.S. TBD

 

Thursday, May 26th

Boy’s Baseball

Antigo: V Rgnl. @ TBA TBD

Witt-Birn: V Rgnl. Gm. 1 @ TBA TBD

 

Girl’s Softball

Antigo: V Rgnl. @ TBA TBD

Witt-Birn: V Rgnl. Gm. 3 @ TBA TBD

 

Track

Witt-Birn: V Sctnl. @ Rice Lake H.S. 4pm

 

Boy’s Tennis

Antigo: V Sctnl. @ Regis H.S. TBD

 

Tuesday, May 31st

Boy’s Baseball

Antigo: V Rgnl. @ TBA TBD

Witt-Birn: V Rgnl. Gm. 2 @ TBA TBD

 

Girl’s Softball

Antigo: V Sctnl. @ Mosinee H.S. TBD

Witt-Birn: V Sctnl. Gm. 1 @ TBA TBD

 

Golf

Antigo: V Sctnl. @ Bass Lake C.C. 9am

Witt-Birn: V Sctnl. @ TBA TBD

 

Girl’s Soccer

Antigo: V Rgnl. @ TBA TBD

