Bedtime Stories with Calvin Callahan and Mary Felzkowski

FROM THE ANTIGO PUBLIC LIBRARY

On March 28 the Antigo Public Library were visited by Mary Felzkowski, State Senator for District 12 and Calvin Callahan who serves on the State Assembly representing District 35. They each recorded stories for our virtual bedtime story program.

Their stories will air on the library Facebook page April 12 and 14 at 6:30 pm and be available on the library YouTube channel after that.

“We are so grateful that Senator Felzkowski and Representative Callahan were able to visit and share in one of our programs that seeks to promote literacy and expand the love of reading in our community.” Said Ada Demlow, Youth Services Librarian.

Community leaders and volunteers who are interested in sharing a bedtime story as part of this program are welcome to reach out to Ada Demlow at ademlow@antigopl.org or give the library a call at 715-623-3724.