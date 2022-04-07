Community Calendar for 4/11/22 to 4/18/22

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry April 13th 11am-2pm (Wed.) & April 15th 1pm-3pm (Fri.), 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo (715) 623-1103. We ask that all individuals wishing to use the Food Pantry wait in cars, or outside and a volunteer will provide direction as to service. Our monthly donation focus for April will be Baby needs and supplies. For more information, go to: https://www.loc8nearme.com/wisconsin/antigo/antigo-area-community-food-pantry/2694960/

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry April 11th & April 18th 2:30-4:30pm (Mon.), April 13th 4-6pm (Wed.), 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. Individuals will receive a checklist of food items and can indicate their selections then submit the list. Food will be distributed based on availability and # of family members. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010.

Coffee and Conversation at the Senior Center of Langlade County April 11th – April 15th (Mon.-Fri.) 9-11am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Sheepshead at the Langlade County Senior Center April 11th & April 18th 10am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Mah Jong at the Langlade County Senior Center April 11th & April 18th 1-4pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Non-Denominational Bible Study at the Langlade County Senior Center April 12th 10am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Cribbage at the Langlade County Senior Center April 12th 1pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Bean Bag Tournament at Langlade County Senior Center April 12th 3pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo. It will be the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month, 3–5pm. The fee for the tournament is $3 per person payable when you register at the Center. The tournament is open to members only. Cash prizes will be paid out the same day for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place. Teams will be formed by a random draw. If you haven’t played this game before and would like to practice, come in to the Center any Monday afternoon and practice. The duration of the tournament will be determined by the interest of the participants.

Parkinson’s Disease Informational Open House April 12th 5:30pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo. This informational open house is for individuals with Parkinson’s Disease, their family members, caregivers and friends. During the open house, attendees will be informed of the support available in other areas of the state, share the benefits of those programs, gauge interest in developing a local support group and gather ideas from the attendees. There will be speakers who are trained in the medical field of neurology movement disorder. Please call 715-627-2881 or 715-350-4388 to register so we know how many people will be attending.

Cupcake Decorating April 12th 6-8:30pm Northcentral Technical College, 312 Forrest Ave., Antigo. Join Chef Jon Reinke and decorate cupcakes with some Springtime fun! This class includes 12 cupcakes to take home as well as samples and demonstrations. Join us for a fun filled evening decorating cupcakes. This course includes all of the recipes that we will use in class! The cost of the class is $49.00 For more information, please call 715-623-7601.

Free COVID Testing April 13th 9am-noon Langlade County Health Services Gym, 1225f Langlade Rd., Antigo. FREE COVID testing is available every Wednesday in the Health Service Center gym. Please wear a mask. If you don’t have one, we will have them available. For more information, please call Sheila at 715-627-6251.

Knitting & Crocheting at the Langlade County Senior Center April 13th 10-11:30am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Bunco at the Langlade County Senior Center April 13th 10-11:30am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo. The fee is $2 and all prize money is given out the same day. You do not need to register for this event.

Bingo at the Langlade County Senior Center April 13th 1-2:30pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo. The cost is $1 per card.

Pickleball at White Lake School April 13th 6-8pm White Lake School Recreation Center, 405 Bissel St., White Lake. During the school year White Lake School hosts Pickleball in their small gym every Wednesday. Use the side door off Center Street to enter. For more information, please contact Dave Krochalk at 715-254-1675.

Games at the Langlade County Senior Center April 14th 10am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Stone Soup Band at the Senior Center April 15th 2-4pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Annual City of Antigo Outdoor Easter Egg Hunt April 16, 2022 10am sharp City Park East and West, 200 Block of Aurora Street, Antigo. Ages: new crawlers – age 8. Cost: FREE with the donation of a canned good. Bring your basket! Over 4,000 pre-stuffed eggs! City Park East & West are divided into different age divisions (crawlers & new walkers, 3-5, and 6-8). If you would like your picture with the bunny, please arrive by 9:15 am. We will provide the bunny, but parents please bring your own camera for pictures. Registration is not required for this event. For more information, please call 715-623-3633 ext. 154/131.

*Meetings*

Park, Cemetery & Recreation Commission Meeting April 11th 5:30pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

Common Council Meeting April 13th 6pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

Antigo Public Library Finance Committee Meeting April 18th 10am Antigo Public Library, 617 Clermont St., Antigo.

*Groups*

AA Support Group (Open) April 13th, April 17th (Weds. & Suns.) 7:00pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Narcotics Anonymous April 11th, April 12th, April 15th & April 16th (Mon., Tues., Fris., Sats.) 7:00pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Overeaters Anonymous April 11th & April 18th (Mondays) 7-8pm SS. Mary & Hyacinth Parish Center, Room #4, 819 Third Avenue, Antigo. Contact: Rose Marie, 715-623-2128.

Healthy Respect Support Group April 12th 10:30am-Noon AVAIL Shelter, Antigo. Please call or email if interested. Contact: Roberta Darling at 715-623-5177 or email: rbigger040759@msn.com.

Avail Outreach House April 13th 11am-2pm Avail Outreach House, 814 6th Ave., Antigo. Avail Outreach House is now open to the public every Wednesday from 11am-2pm. We have men’s, women’s, and kid’s clothing. We also have household items, bakery, and more. For more information, please call Jillian at 715-623-5177

Kids Clubs at Antigo Community Church April 13th 6:30-7:30pm Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. One Way is for students in grades K-2 and CrossTrainers is for grades 3-6! All are welcome to join in the fun games, songs, Bible stories, and small group time. We can’t wait to learn more about Jesus with everyone this year each Wednesday in the Quest Center! For more information, call 715-627-2805 or go to https://www.loc8nearme.com/wisconsin/antigo/antigo-community-church/6508687/.

REALIFE Student Ministry April 13th 7:30-8:30pm Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. REALIFE is designed to be a safe place where Junior & Senior High students (grades 7-12) can invite friends to come and be a part of a night filled with encouragement, fun, and fellowship. At REALIFE we will introduce students to the gospel and teach life application. We will play games, do ice-breakers, worship, teach, and interact in small group conversation. For more information, call 715-627-2805 or go to or go to https://www.loc8nearme.com/wisconsin/antigo/antigo-community-church/6508687/.

Community Closet N9570 Hwy. B, Summit Lake (across from the Town Hall) Open Monday 10am-Noon, Wednesday 4-6pm & Saturday 9-10am. Free Clothing (all sizes), bedding, shoes, etc. Clothing donations are welcome. Everyone is welcome!

If you have an upcoming event or ongoing group activity that you would like to include, please email the information to antigotimes@mmclocal.com.