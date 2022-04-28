Community Calendar for 5/2/22 to 5/9/22

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry May 4th 11am-2pm (Wed.) & May 6th 1pm-3pm (Fri.), 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo (715) 623-1103. We ask that all individuals wishing to use the Food Pantry wait in cars, or outside and a volunteer will provide direction as to service. Our monthly donation focus for May will be Personal care items: shampoo, conditioner, lotion, toothpaste, floss, deodorant, feminine hygiene products. For more information, go to: https://www.loc8nearme.com/wisconsin/antigo/antigo-area-community-food-pantry/2694960/

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry May 2nd & May 9th 2:30-4:30pm (Mon.), May 4th 4-6pm (Wed.), 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. Individuals will receive a checklist of food items and can indicate their selections then submit the list. Food will be distributed based on availability and # of family members. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010.

Spring Art Show- Artists Freeplay IX April 23rd-May 8th (Sat. & Sun.) 11am-3pm WOWSPACE, 114 Vinal St., Wittenberg. This show features a wide, elecic collection of artwork by a variety of area artist. It is open to the public on weekends through May 8th. For more information, go to www.wallofwittenberg.com.

Coffee and Conversation at the Senior Center of Langlade County May 2nd – May 6th (Mon.-Fri.) 9-11am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Sheepshead at the Langlade County Senior Center May 2nd & May 9th 10am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Mah Jong at the Langlade County Senior Center May 2nd & May 9th 11am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Line Dancing at the Langlade County Senior Center May 2nd & May 9th 11am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo. The instructor is Daryl Campbell. Register for this at the center. There is no fee.

Non-Denominational Bible Study at the Langlade County Senior Center May 3rd 10am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Cribbage at the Langlade County Senior Center May 3rd 1pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

CPR (Basic Life Support) Class May 3rd 5:30-9:30pm Northcentral Technical College, 312 Forrest Ave., Antigo. This American Heart Association approved course covers adult and pediatric CPR and FBAO, two-rescuer CPR, barrier devices and AED. The course focuses on the needs of the professional caregiver. Successful completion includes American Heart Association certification that is valid for two years. Textbook is required, can be purchased at NTC’s Campus Store. Cost is $35. For more information, call 715-623-7601.

Free COVID Testing May 4th 9am-noon Langlade County Health Services Gym, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. FREE COVID testing is available every Wednesday in the Health Service Center gym. Please wear a mask. If you don’t have one, we will have them available. For more information, please call Sheila at 715-627-6251.

Knitting & Crocheting at the Langlade County Senior Center May 4th 10-11:30am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Bingo at the Langlade County Senior Center May 4th 1-2:30pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo. The cost is $1 per card.

Pickleball at White Lake School May 4th 6-8pm White Lake School Recreation Center, 405 Bissel St., White Lake. During the school year White Lake School hosts Pickleball in their small gym every Wednesday. Use the side door off Center Street to enter. For more information, please contact Dave Krochalk at 715-254-1675.

Park City Credit Union of Merrill Blood Drive May 5th 9am-12:30pm Park City Credit Union, 501 South Pine Ridge Ave., Merrill. To reserve your appointment, please contact Park City Credit Union at (715) 536-8351. You may also visit communityblood.org/donor. Log in, click “Donate Now” and enter sponsor code ME25. We kindly request your register in advance.

Games at the Langlade County Senior Center May 5th 10am Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Annual Wittenberg Rummage-O-Rama May 6th & 7th Wittenberg. Maps will be available at Wittenberg area businesses.

Stone Soup Band at the Senior Center May 6th 2-4pm Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Old Time Plow Days May 7th 9am-5pm Polar Recreation Field, N2700 Cty. Rd. S, Antigo. This event features up to 50 working antique tractors, an old machinery display & a tractor parade at noon, featuring Minneapolis Moline. Live music from 1-5pm. Bring a lawn chair & enjoy a day of fun & history! There will be raffles, drawings, antique tractors plowing, grain threshing, antique engines, crafts & vendors. Free admission. Food & refreshments are available on the grounds. The event will be held rain or shine. This event is sponsored by Northwood’s Tractor Club. For more info, call Mike McDougal at 715-219-0458.

*Meetings*

Economic Development Committee Meeting May 2nd 6pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

Zoning Board of Appeals Meeting May 3rd 5:30pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

City Plan Commission Meeting May 3rd 6pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

Parks, Cemetery & Recreation Commission Meeting May 9th City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

*Groups*

AA Support Group (Open) May 4th, May 8th (Weds. & Suns.) 7:00pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Narcotics Anonymous May 2nd, May 3rd, May 6th & May 7th (Mon., Tues., Fris., Sats.) 7:00pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Overeaters Anonymous May 2nd & May 9th (Mondays) 7-8pm SS. Mary & Hyacinth Parish Center, Room #4, 819 Third Avenue, Antigo. Contact: Rose Marie, 715-623-2128.

Healthy Respect Support Group May 3rd 10:30am-Noon AVAIL Shelter, Antigo. Please call or email if interested. Contact: Roberta Darling at 715-623-5177 or email: rbigger040759@msn.com.

Avail Outreach House May 4th 11am-2pm Avail Outreach House, 814 6th Ave., Antigo. Avail Outreach House is now open to the public every Wednesday from 11am-2pm. We have men’s, women’s, and kid’s clothing. We also have household items, bakery, and more. For more information, please call Jillian at 715-623-5177.

Kids Clubs at Antigo Community Church May 4th 6:30-7:30pm Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. One Way is for students in grades K-2 and CrossTrainers is for grades 3-6! All are welcome to join in the fun games, songs, Bible stories, and small group time. We can’t wait to learn more about Jesus with everyone this year each Wednesday in the Quest Center! For more information, call 715-627-2805 or go to https://www.loc8nearme.com/wisconsin/antigo/antigo-community-church/6508687/.

REALIFE Student Ministry May 4th 7:30-8:30pm Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. REALIFE is designed to be a safe place where Junior & Senior High students (grades 7-12) can invite friends to come and be a part of a night filled with encouragement, fun, and fellowship. At REALIFE we will introduce students to the gospel and teach life application. We will play games, do ice-breakers, worship, teach, and interact in small group conversation. For more information, call 715-627-2805 or go to or go to https://www.loc8nearme.com/wisconsin/antigo/antigo-community-church/6508687/.

Community Closet N9570 Hwy. B, Summit Lake (across from the Town Hall) Open Monday 10am-Noon, Wednesday 4-6pm & Saturday 9-10am. Free Clothing (all sizes), bedding, shoes, etc. Clothing donations are welcome. Everyone is welcome!

If you have an upcoming event or ongoing group activity that you would like to include, please email the information to antigotimes@mmclocal.com.