DHS Makes Changes to COVID-19 Data Webpages

Updates make data easier to find, align with CDC Community Levels as a tool to keep you safe and healthy

FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH SERVICES

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) today made a number of changes and updates to the COVID-19 data visualizations available on its website, aligning pages with the latest scientific recommendations from the CDC, including the CDC Community Levels, and providing a more streamlined data experience for visitors to the DHS COVID-19 data webpages. DHS supports CDC’s recommendation to use COVID-19 Community Levels as a tool to assess the current risk of COVID-19 to determine necessary prevention measures in counties across the state.

“DHS is committed to providing timely and relevant COVID-19 metrics on our website and in all of our communications,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “As the COVID-19 pandemic evolves, we are continuously adapting to changes and highlighting the data and information that is most useful for individuals and families to use in safeguarding their own health, and for our partners to use to make informed decisions for their communities.”