DHS Supports Second COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Dose for Adults 50 Years and Older and Certain Immunocompromised Individuals

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) supports the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) authorization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) issuing of expanded eligibility that adults ages 50 years and older may receive a second booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech (Pfizer) or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. DHS also supports the option of a second booster dose for certain immunocompromised people ages 12 years and older.

“The option of a second booster dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for adults 50 years and older provides an excellent opportunity for eligible Wisconsinites to get additional protection against COVID-19,” said DHS Deputy Secretary Deb Standridge. “Expanded eligibility requirements allow more immunocompromised Wisconsin residents the opportunity to get vaccinated and stay protected against COVID-19. We support the option of everyone ages 50 and older, and immunocompromised individuals getting a second booster dose at least four months after their first booster dose to help prevent the worst outcomes from the virus.”

The CDC also expanded eligibility for another booster dose to people ages 18–49 years who are not moderately or severely immunocompromised and who received Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine as both their primary series dose and booster dose. These individuals may now receive a second booster dose using an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.

People ages 12 years and older who have undergone solid organ transplantation, or who are living with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise, may receive a second booster of the Pfizer vaccine. People ages 18 and older with the same condition may also receive the Moderna vaccine.

DHS strongly recommends all eligible people get at least one booster dose as soon as possible for the best protection against COVID-19 and circulating variants. The data show that an initial booster dose can strengthen and extend protection against infection, serious illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19.

During the recent Omicron surge, those who were boosted were 21 times less likely to die from COVID-19 compared to those who were unvaccinated, and 7 times less likely to be hospitalized.

“A second booster dose at least four months after an initial booster dose for adults 50 years and older and for immunocompromised individuals could increase protection against severe illness, said Stephanie Schauer, Ph.D., Division of Public Health Immunization Program Manager. “The latest research suggests that the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine against severe outcomes is reduced over time in adults ages 50 and older, as well as immunocompromised individuals. So, this second booster dose could help increase protection for these higher-risk individuals.”

To find a COVID-19 vaccine provider in your community, visit Vaccines.gov(link is external), or call 211 or 877-947-2211. For additional information about booster doses, additional doses, and help accessing your COVID-19 vaccine record to determine when you may be recommended for a booster, visit the DHS Additional Doses and Booster Doses webpage.

DHS remains committed to sharing the best available information regarding COVID-19 in order for individuals and families to make the best decisions to stay safe. For up-to-date information about Wisconsin’s COVID-19 response, visit the DHS COVID-19 webpage. You can also follow @DHSWI on Facebook(link is external), Twitter(link is external), or dhs.wi on Instagram(link is external) for more information on COVID-19.