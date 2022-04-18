DNR Announces New Northern Pike Regulations For Big Muskego Lake And Bass Bay For 2022 Fishing Season Effective May 7

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced new fishing regulations for northern pike in Big Muskego Lake, Bass Bay and connecting waters for the 2022 fishing season effective May 7.

The regulation includes no minimum length limit and a daily bag limit of two pike. Northern pike that are 25-35 inches are illegal to keep.

“This new regulation will provide sustainable harvest opportunities for anglers by protecting the faster-growing females, which will maintain natural reproduction of northern pike for the future of Big Muskego and Bass Bay ecosystems,” said Ben Heussner, DNR Fisheries Biologist.

The previous 40-inch minimum length limit for northern pike has been in place since 2008. The 40-inch minimum length limit regulation effectively provided maximum protection from angler harvest of larger pike.

Recent data collected in 2020 revealed a more balanced northern pike population consisting of an abundance of female northern pike currently in the protected 25-35 inch range. Changing to a protected size range and a daily bag limit of two will protect larger adult female pike from harvest, which staff expect will maintain the current levels of natural reproduction.

At the same time, anglers will have more opportunities to harvest smaller pike by focusing on slower growing male northern pike.

More information about the 2022 fishing regulations is available on the DNR website.