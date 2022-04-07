Family Strengthening & National Child Abuse Prevention Month

Pictured are members of the Langlade Co. Citizens Review Panel and Langlade Co. Child Protective Services staff. The pinwheels on the fairground fence are to raise awareness and advocate for safer communities for kids. Pinwheels have been a national symbol for child abuse prevention due to the pinwheels playful, joyful and child-like nature.

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

Langlade County/Wisconsin – April is Family Strengthening Month and National Child Abuse Prevention Month. This month and throughout the year, Langlade Co. Citizen’s Review Panel encourages all individuals and organizations to support family strengthening efforts in Wisconsin. Children do well when their parents do well. We can build healthier, safer and thriving communities for our children if we work together to collaboratively support children and families. Community members can support one another by:

Taking time to talk to parents in your neighborhood – get to know them.

Sharing local resources with families.

Advocating for legislation and funding which support family programs within your community.

Donating new or gently used clothing and toys to programs that support families with children.

Bringing a meal or groceries to a family with young children.

Organizing a fun family event such as a family movie, game or story night.

To learn more about family strengthening and abuse/neglect prevention please visit:

Prevent Child Abuse Wisconsin: preventchildabusewi.org

Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Board: preventionboard.wi.gov