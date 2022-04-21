Habitat for Humanity Seeks Applicants for New Home Build in Antigo

FROM HABITAT FOR HUMANITY OF LANGLADE COUNTY, INC.

Habitat for Humanity of Langlade County announces a new Habitat home build project within the city of Antigo and is currently seeking homeowner applicants by Friday, May 13, 2022, as well as volunteers to complete the project.

Applications are being accepted now through May 13 for a partner family to own the lot and planned two-bedroom, one bath home in Antigo. Those interested must be a resident of Langlade County for one year with present housing that is not adequate, and they are unable to obtain adequate housing through other conventional means.

“Becoming a Habitat for Humanity partner family may not be as hard as you think,” said Stacy Bouche, President of Habitat for Humanity Langlade County. “If you are currently living in a rental dwelling and are looking for an opportunity to own your own home, but you are faced with some barriers, particularly around income, Habitat for Humanity may be a great fit for you.”

Applications and criteria can be found online at langladehabitat.org under the “Apply” section.

Families are involved from the very beginning and take an active part in building their home with “sweat equity” hours, such as helping to clear the lot, construction, painting, or other approved activities. Families work with Habitat for Humanity to ensure the home that is built is affordable for them, and then the home is sold to the partner family through an interest-free loan.

“Part of what makes this process so great is that we rely on volunteers to help build the home under the supervision of a professional builder, as well as in-kind gifts for building supplies at free or reduced rate to really keep the cost down,” said Samantha Skarlupka, Treasurer Habitat for Humanity Langlade County. “It’s really rewarding to see our community come together in this way to help a family have the stability of a safe home and a better chance to succeed with their future.”

Those interested in volunteering for the 2022 building project can contact the organization at langladehabitat@gmail.com or call 715-627-7307.

Since 2001, Habitat for Humanity of Langlade County projects have provided community members with safe homes and have completed small repairs on homes of low-income families such as painting and revitalizing homes, permanent and temporary ramps for the disabled, and safety items for the aging community.

To learn more, visit https://langladehabitat.org/.