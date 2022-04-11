Antigo Times

Top Menu

Main Menu

DNRDNRLocal InterestNews
Help Shape Deer Hunting In Wisconsin

Help Shape Deer Hunting In Wisconsin

By Antigo Times
April 11, 2022
173
0

DNR Seeking Public Comment On 2022 Deer Season

FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is seeking public comments on the county-level antlerless harvest quotas and other key parts of the 2022 deer hunt.

The DNR welcomes comments from anyone interested in helping shape local deer herd management preferences during the online comment period April 9-15.

Each county in Wisconsin has a County Deer Advisory Council (CDAC) to provide input and recommendations to the department on deer management within their county.

In early May, each CDAC will make recommendations to the department for the 2022 season based on deer herd metrics, county deer population objectives and public feedback. The DNR will bring its recommendations for the 2022 season to the Natural Resources Board in summer.

Starting April 9, learn what your CDAC is considering for this season by visiting the DNR’s County Deer Advisory Councils webpage.

Participate In Deer Season Planning

There are several ways to participate in deer season planning:

CDACs Are The Public’s Voice In Deer Management

Each County Deer Advisory Council works with local DNR staff to:

  • Schedule meetings
  • Provide community outreach and an opportunity for public input
  • Review population data and deer impacts
  • Develop recommendations on county population objectives
  • Create annual antlerless harvest quotas

The public can submit questions about the process to DNRCDACWebMail@wisconsin.gov. More information is available on the DNR’s County Deer Advisory Councils webpage.

Previous Article

Work Play Earth Day Returns For 2022

Next Article

Wisconsin State Patrol now recruiting troopers, inspectors

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.