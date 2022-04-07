Antigo Times

Langlade County Board of Adjustment Meeting Agenda for 4/18/22

April 7, 2022
Committee: Board of Adjustment
Date: Monday, April 18, 2022
Time: 9:00 A.M.
Location: Wolf River Room, Resource Center Building

The Committee may discuss and take action on any of the agenda items listed below1:
1. 9:00 A.M. Call meeting to order.
2. Roll Call.
3. Approve previous minutes.
4. At approximately 9:00 A.M. Petition for Grant of Variance #744 by Robert McCormick Revocable Trust, Agent Dan Higginbotham.
5. 9:30 A.M. Petition for Grant of Variance #745 by Kyle Schoessow, Agent George Schoessow.
6. 10:00 A.M. Consider Revision #9 of Conditional Use Permit #798 to allow expansion of existing Campground.

DAVID ARENDT, Chairman
Langlade County Board of Adjustment

