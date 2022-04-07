Langlade County Board of Adjustment Meeting Agenda for 4/18/22

Committee: Board of Adjustment

Date: Monday, April 18, 2022

Time: 9:00 A.M.

Location: Wolf River Room, Resource Center Building

The Committee may discuss and take action on any of the agenda items listed below1:

1. 9:00 A.M. Call meeting to order.

2. Roll Call.

3. Approve previous minutes.

4. At approximately 9:00 A.M. Petition for Grant of Variance #744 by Robert McCormick Revocable Trust, Agent Dan Higginbotham.

5. 9:30 A.M. Petition for Grant of Variance #745 by Kyle Schoessow, Agent George Schoessow.

6. 10:00 A.M. Consider Revision #9 of Conditional Use Permit #798 to allow expansion of existing Campground.

DAVID ARENDT, Chairman

Langlade County Board of Adjustment