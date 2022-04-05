Langlade County Board of Adjustment Public Hearing Notice for 4/18/22

Committee: Board of Adjustment

Date: Monday, April 18, 2022

Time: 9:00 AM

Location: Wolf River Room, Resource Center, 837 Clermont Street, Antigo, WI

Notice is hereby given that:

A public hearing will be held by the Langlade County Board of Adjustment on Monday, April 18, 2022 beginning at 9:00 A.M. in the Wolf River Room, Langlade County Resource Center on the following:

1. 9:00 A.M. Petition for Grant of Variance #744 by Robert McCormick Revocable Trust, Agent Dan Higginbotham, N9266 Birch Point Rd, Summit Lake, WI 54485. Request permission to create lot less than 20,000 square ft., pursuant to Sections 17.300(5) and 17.64(4) of the Langlade County Code of Ordinances. Land as being Gary’s Point Lots 3-7, Section 12, T33N, R10E, Town of Upham (Parcel #’s 030-1152 thru 030-1156).

2. 9:30 A.M. Petition for Grant of Variance #745 by Kyle Schoessow, Agent George Schoessow, 2256 Pleasant Dr, Mosinee, WI 54455. Request permission to place a 30’x36’ garage to within 6.5’ of Town road Right of Way (30’ required), pursuant to Sections 17.15(c) and 17.64(4) of the Langlade County Code of Ordinances. Land as being Rolling Stone Plat Lot 28, Section 14, T34N, R12E, Town of Ainsworth (Parcel #004-1157.001).

All interested persons are invited to attend said hearings and be heard.

DAVID ARENDT, CHAIRMAN

LANGLADE COUNTY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT