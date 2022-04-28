Langlade County Senior Center Activities for May

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

Line-dancing is returning on a weekly basis on May 2nd at 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. with instructor Daryl Campbell. Register for this event at the Center. There is no fee for this event.

We are moving Mah Jong on Mondays to the morning at 11:00 a.m.

The Lunch Bunch is meeting at the China Buffet on May 10th. Meet at the restaurant at 11:30 a.m.

May 10th, Lynn Seljan will be back for an all-occasion card making class at 6:00 p.m. All supplies will be provided at a cost of $5.00. This activity is limited to 15 participants. This is a popular event, so register early. Register and pay at the Senior Center.

Bunco is Wednesday, May 11 at 10:00 a.m. You do not need to pre-register for this activity. The fee is $2.00 and all prize money is given out the same day.

After a morning of Bunco, enjoy a game of Bingo at 1:00 p.m. We play every Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. ($1.00 per card).

The Bean Bag Tournament continues the second and fourth Tuesdays at 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. May 2nd Bean Bag practice time changes to 3:00 on Mondays with games on May 10th and 24th. The fee for the tournament is $3.00 per person. Cash prizes will be paid out the same day for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place. The tournament is open to all members and you need to pay when you pre-register at the Center. Teams will be formed by a random draw. Registration deadline is May 6th and May 20th.

Stone Soup plays the first three Fridays of the month at 2:00 p.m. and the Memories play the fourth Friday at 2:00 p. m. Al Shafer will be playing on the 5thFriday at 2:00 p.m.

We are taking reservations for a Tuesday, June 21st trip to the Green Bay Botanical Gardens. The price of this trip is $70.00 which includes motor coach, admission, guided walking tour, and buffet lunch at Village Grille. Payment is due when you register at the Center. The deadline for registering is Friday, June 10th and there are no refunds after June 3rd.

We are also planning a trip to a Brewers vs. Dodgers baseball game on August 18th. The cost of this trip is $110.00 per person. This includes transportation in a motor coach bus (no alcohol allowed on the bus), a tailgate lunch, ticket to the game, and dinner after the game at Pizza Ranch in Fond du Lac. Limited handicap seating is available and the deadline for sign-up is July 13th. Payment is due at time of registration. Make checks payable to Senior Center of Langlade County. This event is limited to 40 members.

We will be closed May 30, Memorial Day.

We continue our regular scheduled activities; coffee and conversation, Mah Jong, knitting & crocheting, cards and games, nondenominational Bible study and music. We are always interested in suggestions for activities you would like to do or speakers you would like to hear. We are open 9:00 to 3:00 Monday – Friday. Pick up a calendar at the Center. Membership dues are $10:00 per year and veterans are free for life.